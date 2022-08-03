Editor’s note: On Wednesdays through the end of the year, The Herald Bulletin is republishing a selection of columns written by Primus Mootry, the retired schoolteacher and community advocate who died in a March 31 fire at his Anderson home. This column originally ran Dec. 10, 2014.
Are African Americans invisible? The question may seem an odd one. On the surface, it seems I’m asking whether or not you think African Americans exist. But the question has a deeper sense.
Invisibility, after all, does not merely suggest an inability to see a person, place or thing. Rather, it is that such a person, place or thing is grossly misunderstood, ignored or disrespected.
The global protest that has erupted as a result of grand jury decisions essentially exonerating law enforcement officers in the Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, Eric Garner and other tragic cases of alleged police misconduct have sparked a national conversation on a whole range of issues.
Among them are law enforcement policies, practices and equipment; the well-documented connections between race, poverty, crime, incarceration and failed education systems; and broader issues, like job opportunities.
As to law enforcement itself, the incidents that sparked both protest and conversation are of rightful significance. These incidents run to the root of future (and, hopefully, improved) police/community relations, not just in Ferguson, Missouri, but all over America.
Also, because of Michael Brown’s death, “Hands Up!” is on T-shirts or signs carried by hundreds of thousands, including many whites, united in peaceful protest. That’s pretty important.
But what I believe to be of equal importance is beginning a new conversation on race and racism in America. Such conversations have been undertaken before, notably, during and after the 1960s’ riots. I suspect most whites and most Blacks came to very different conclusions, though looking at the same evidence fluoresced in ghetto flames. Were they riots? Or flames of protest?
How such questions are answered determines whether the conversation will stagnate, scare participants back to the comfort of their ideological bubbles, cause greater agitation or morph to useless blabber.
This time, I hope we are able to move forward in conversation, thought and action on vital matters of concern to the health of our communities. Writ large, it’s local communities asking themselves, “Who are we, really?”
And so, in a modest way of opening a real conversation, I ask: are African Americans invisible? Does Black life matter? And doesn’t it then follow that, if they are invisible in the deeper sense suggested, isn’t it likely that their lives will not matter?
“Their lives,” by the way, means all African Americans: well-to-do or not, educated or uneducated, wise or foolish, corporate whiz or welfare mom, senior citizen, adult, child, grandchild. It’s part of what we call “diversity.” All.
Do Blacks exist and, if so, what is the nature of their existence?
One of the greatest books I ever read on the subject was by a super-brilliant thinker, social critic and writer, Ralph Ellison. His “Invisible Man” is a classic in American literature.
An online source, Audiobook, says the book’s theme is Ellison’s assumption that “in a racist country, blacks are granted no true identity; instead, they are merely the projections of the white man’s fantasies and fears.” Now — Black, white, Hispanic, Asian or just grown up — if you are inclined to wonder what he really meant by that, read the book. Seriously (pun intended)!
Don’t like Ellison? Maybe you like the pope better.
At a recent European Parliament session, Pope Francis said “it is vital to develop a culture of human rights which wisely links the individual … to that of the common good. Unless the rights of each individual are harmoniously ordered to the greater good, those rights will end up being considered limitless [by a powerful few] and, consequently, will become a source of conflicts and violence.”
No human being or group should be ignored or disrespected. No man, woman or child should exist as the empty, dehumanized caricature found in Ellison’s “Invisible Man.”
No person, no group should ever be invisible in society — the kind of invisibility borne of false arrogance, fear, stereotype, bigotry and racial animus. It demeans everything. It damages, and endangers, us all.
That’s why the conversation about race should be different this time, here and everywhere. And perhaps it is not merely a conversation about race.
Instead, as Pope Francis suggested, it is a conversation on what it means to be fully human; to respect all others and their points of view; to seek understanding for the sake of the common good; to move forward instead of backward; to build rather than to blame; to seek peace and mutual prosperity; to meet challenges head-on; and to love our neighbors as ourselves.
Have a nice day.