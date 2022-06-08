Editor’s note: On Wednesdays through the end of the year, The Herald Bulletin is republishing a selection of columns written by Primus Mootry, the retired schoolteacher and community advocate who died in a March 31 fire at his Anderson home. This column originally ran April 10, 2007.
You may have seen last Sunday’s THB article about Indiana’s loss of 7,400 jobs last February. For those who did not see it, the article pointed out that among all states, Indiana was second only to Ohio, where 9,700 jobs were lost during the same period. Other Rust Belt states are losing thousands of jobs, too.
We are caught in the winds of change.
The changes are global and, perhaps, permanent. At the very least, policy and economic experts seem to agree that we are entering a period — an Age — where the children of today cannot expect to achieve a standard of living that exceeds that of their parents. Our standard of living may be changing forever.
Since the end of the Depression Era, Americans have grown accustomed to lives of relative plenty compared with the rest of the world.
For decades before and after the Great Depression, the nation’s marvelous industrial engines churned steadily, absorbing vast numbers of skilled and unskilled workers. Powerful unions made sure a majority of them enjoyed fair wages, decent working hours and conditions, and substantial insurance, pensions and other benefits.
For many, it was a dream come true. A man with barely more than a high school diploma could get a job, buy a house and a car, have a family and have enough left to take a nice vacation and dream of sending the kids to college.
This was especially true in view of the fact that, more and more, both husband and wife worked. Their combined income was enough to make the dream seem real.
Suddenly it seems, things changed. I said it seems that way. Really, it isn’t. What we’re experiencing today began at least a half-century ago, in the 1950s.
That’s when family units began to deteriorate, and single parent families began to emerge. It’s also about the same time that huge corporations, beginning with the steel giants, began to belch more than just smoke. They began belching up their workers. The dream was becoming a nightmare.
By the ’60s, a clear pattern had begun to emerge. It was far cheaper to make steel in some other part of the world and have it shipped to this country.
Other corporations began the practice of outsourcing and, with the increasing sophistication of computers, companies such as accounting firms began handling routine paperwork through overseas sources while maintaining a visible U.S. presence.
In the ’70s, the trend sped up. At the same time, imports became competitive with American-made products of all sorts, including watches, clothing, bicycles, home furnishing, the automobile and you-name-it.
Still, most Americans could not see it. We kept on as though the factories would always be here, and snarled at people who bought products from overseas.
But the corporate betrayal had already occurred. At the same time corporations were telling us to “buy American,” they were selling us out to Mexico, Taiwan and other places where they didn’t have to contend with organized labor and the huge expense of union-protected American workers.
We still couldn’t see it, or, if we did, we didn’t believe it. We kept on buying and spending and dreaming as though everything was just peachy.
Now, the average American has all this stuff — a house, two cars, two or three television sets, more clothes than closets to put them in, washers and dryer, and more electronic gadgets than can easily be counted. Unemployed and underemployed, millions pay for the stuff with credit cards to the tune of $80 billion a year.
According to a group called American Consumer Credit Counseling, the average American is in credit card debt of about $10,000, and our overall indebtedness is $1.7 trillion, most of which we pay in interest alone.
We have all this stuff, and our jobs are disappearing by the tens of thousands. When new jobs do come along, they come in the hundreds — not enough to offset the losses.
Also, it’s not likely those new jobs will pay anywhere near the jobs of “the good old days,” and they certainly won’t have the kind of benefits to which American workers have become accustomed.
The problem is extremely complex and challenging. No one can say for certain just what the future holds, but the experts say it’s reasonably certain that Americans will have to learn to do more with less.
As for me, I’m going to start listening to my wife, beginning with tearing up at least one of my two credit cards. My hunch is, things are going to get worse before they get better. Get ready.
Have a nice, inexpensive day!