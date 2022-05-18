Editor’s note: On Wednesdays through the end of the year, The Herald Bulletin is republishing a selection of columns written by Primus Mootry, the retired schoolteacher and community advocate who died in a March 31 fire at his Anderson home. This column originally ran April 5, 2006. It’s been edited for Associated Press style.
You may have read the recent New York Times news feature about Black males, “Plight Deepens for Black Men, Studies Warn.”
Yet, even as I write this, I know that there are many — Black and white — who regard such reports as just so much whining by Black men and their ultraliberal counterparts in universities and the media.
To some degree, such cynicism is understandable, and it’s worth briefly discussing possible reasons why this may be so.
First off, I suppose, there is the deeply rooted perception that America is still a land of opportunity for any who will work to take advantage of such opportunities.
This is bolstered by commonly held beliefs that — due to affirmative action, civil rights laws, minority set-asides and so forth — racism and discrimination against Black males are a thing of the past.
Second, since the 1970s, Americans more and more have been moving toward an ethic grounded in 19th century notions of rugged individualism. In this mindset, if a man fails to prosper, it’s because he failed to do the things necessary to prosper.
Third, through the print and electronic media, we routinely are told of Black men who have achieved great success in all venues — as professional athletes, show business celebrities, corporate leaders, public officials, entrepreneurs and skilled professionals such as doctors, lawyers, accountants and the like.
Such images, no matter how out of sync they may be with larger realities in the Black community, carry tremendous power as evidence that America is, indeed, the land of opportunity for all.
I guess a fourth factor is the fairly recent politically correct mantra of an “I-don’t-see-color” America. In this and many other instances, we have used political correctness as a means to hide our prejudices and, worse, to delude ourselves that America has no real social problems.
Both Blacks and whites glibly speak about a society that is increasingly colorblind even if, in the privacy of their own home and social circumstance, they know it to be a monstrous lie.
So, for whatever it may be worth, author Erik Eckholm’s article relied heavily on studies conducted by prestigious institutions such as Columbia University, Princeton, Harvard and many others.
The findings from these various studies shocked even the most ardent advocates of programs to address the plight of Black males:
- Half of Black men in their 20s, including high school graduates, were jobless in 2004, a significant increase from 2000.
- In 2004, one out of every four Black men who did not attend college was incarcerated.
- In our inner cities, more than half of all Black boys do not finish high school. They drop out, get pushed out, kicked out and forgotten about.
- Although Black men account for only 6% of the total population, they account for more than half of the hundreds of thousands of men in our jails and prisons.
These are just a few of the dreary and worsening statistics on the plight of the Black male.
One must, however, consider that these statistics alone point to a tangle of other problems, chief among them the state of the Black family. For example, if such overwhelming percentages of Black men are jobless or in prison, what is the future of the Black family? Clearly, if the Black man is in trouble, the Black family is in trouble. And if the Black family is in trouble, then the same is true of the entire Black community.
The family, after all, is the basic building block of community. It is important to note that, according to the research, there is no other racial or ethnic group — including those living in this country illegally — that face such a dilemma.
If the disastrous trends affecting African-American males are not soon reversed, every American community will suffer to some degree.
In that sense, this is not a “Black” problem; it is an American problem. Also, it is a problem that must be dealt with at the magnitude in which it presents itself. Piecemeal and “feel good” programs just won’t cut it.
No, this isn’t whining. It’s a wake-up call for every community. Admittedly, the problems are complex.
Personally, I would be more than happy to be a part of any group that is willing to discuss a strategy to turn things around in our town. Perhaps Anderson can be the community that lights the way for others to effectively address the plight of Black males.
Or shall we pretend the problem doesn’t exist?
Have a nice day.