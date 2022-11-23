Editor’s note: On Wednesdays through the end of the year, The Herald Bulletin is republishing a selection of columns written by Primus Mootry, the retired schoolteacher and community advocate who died in a March 31 fire at his Anderson home. This column originally ran Nov. 26, 2008.
The holiday season officially begins tomorrow — Thanksgiving Day. Soon, we will be Christmas caroling, and a week after Christmas Day, we will be ringing in the New Year. The entire season is characterized by giving and thanks.
The irony is that real giving and real thanks are light-years away from the place the holidays occupy in our lives.
I suspect most Christians are familiar with the Biblical story of the Good Samaritan. During the holiday season, it is a story worth recounting.
As I recall it, a man was traveling the road to Jerusalem when he was set upon by robbers. After stripping him of all his possessions, they beat him and left him lying, half-dead, in the road.
Passers-by, including a high priest, walked past the man. They looked, but they did not stop. I think most of us are that way these days. In fact, you may have seen recent television footage of an elderly man who was the victim of a vicious hit-and-run accident in New York City.
For an unconscionable period of time — minutes — no one came to his aid. It seems that human nature hasn’t changed much in 2,000 years.
Anyway, as the Bible story goes, the Samaritan comes along, goes over to the man, bandages his wounds, helps him climb upon his own horse and takes him to an inn. He pays the innkeeper for the man’s food and shelter.
He then went his way, but only after telling the innkeeper he would pay more to cover the cost of taking care of the man when he, the Samaritan, returned.
The story is illustrative of what it means truly to be a good neighbor. Clearly, the Samaritan went out of his way to help the man, a total stranger, who had been robbed and beaten.
Also, he gave freely, without question as to repayment or even a thank you. It is one of the Bible’s finest examples of what true giving is really all about.
When it comes to being thankful, I remember the words of the testimony all children were required to give in the Pentecostal church I grew up in. It began with “Giving honor to God.” Then the pastor was thanked. Next, our parents.
After that, we would each say “I thank the Lord for my life, health and strength.” That was the essence of every child’s individual testimony in church.
We were sincere. In that, we were not thanking God for the turkey and dressing. We were not thanking him for a new pair of shoes. We were not thanking him for whatever money (probably very little!) we might have had.
More than anything else, we were thanking him for being. All thanks flowed from there.
In many Americans, I often see the true spirit of giving. This spirit is usually seen in the face of great tragedy such as 9/11 or Katrina.
In both cases, millions of Americans helped victims with money and in personal ways, and asked nothing in return. That is when Americans, I believe, are at their best.
We falter, though, during the holiday season. For example, even though Americans live better than probably 95% of the world’s people, we are mostly thankful for what we can get, not what we can give.
On Christmas, too, gift giving is usually accompanied by the expectation that we will get something in return.
Then, of course, there are activities like working at a soup kitchen or giving clothes to Goodwill. These causes are all very worthwhile. But that’s not the point, in short, because of the sheer scale at which these problems present themselves.
For example, in Indianapolis, it is estimated there will be at least 35,000 men, women and children in need of a free Thanksgiving dinner this year.
In my view, as a matter of public policy, no American should go hungry, homeless, destitute, hopeless or otherwise deprived. This view takes these problems out of the realm of “charity.”
If we truly loved our neighbors, we would go out on a limb to ensure that reasonable public policies were in place to protect their interests. If we don’t, who will?
Finally, as far as being thankful is concerned, what could be more important than thanking God for life, health and strength? Obviously, without any of these three, we have nothing. With that …
Have a nice day!