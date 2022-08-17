Editor’s note: On Wednesdays through the end of the year, The Herald Bulletin is republishing a selection of columns written by Primus Mootry, the retired schoolteacher and community advocate who died in a March 31 fire at his Anderson home. This column originally ran Oct. 27, 2006.
A speech every American should hear … “The children of today are too much in love with luxury. They have insufferable manners, flaunt authority, and have no respect for their elders. I can only fear what kind of awful creatures they will be when they grow up.” — Socrates, 399 B.C.
Those rather caustic and surprisingly current 2,400-year-old words are an excerpt from keynote remarks given by Mr. Lennon C. Brown at recent, separate Anderson and Highland High school gatherings.
The purpose of the gatherings was to honor hundreds of Anderson Community Schools’ high schoolers for outstanding academic achievement over one, two or, in some cases, three years of academic excellence.
As most know, Mr. Lennon C. Brown currently serves as ACS’ interim assistant superintendent in the wake of the leaving of former superintendent, Tim Long. Also, as most know, Mrs. Mickey Lowe was tabbed as the new interim superintendent during this transition in our school system.
Mr. Brown graciously allowed me to use excerpts from his speech for this column. The centerpiece of Brown’s remarks was three books he recently has read. Before getting to his remarks about these books, however, here are some of his own observations. All are words every Andersonian — every American — should hear.
On social and economic change … “Our world is changing. This 21st century may be the most remarkable period in history. One hundred years ago … the average life expectancy was 47 years. Only 8 percent (of Americans) had a telephone. The average U.S. wage was 22 cents an hour. Only 144 miles of U.S. roads had been paved.”
He continues: “The top achievements during that time were electrification, telephones, automobiles, airplanes, agricultural mechanization, air conditioning, (advances) in nuclear and chemical technologies and huge mainframe computers that would probably fill this room but had little more memory than today’s (handheld computers.
On the pitfalls of rapid change … Brown then notes “these transitions have led us to where we are now. They have brought with them a number of other realities. We have taller buildings but shorter tempers; wider freeways but narrower viewpoints; we spend more but have less; we have bigger houses and smaller families.” He goes on … “(We have) more knowledge but less judgment; more experts but more problems. We spend too recklessly, laugh too little, drive too fast and get angry too quickly. We have split the atom but not our prejudices. We’ve been all the way to the moon and back but have trouble crossing the street to meet the new neighbor. In essence, we have added years to our life not life to our years.”
Mr. Brown then turns to the three books he mentioned earlier in the speech.
They are “The Tightwad Gazette,” a very useful handbook on how to better manage personal spending; “The World Is Flat,” a blockbuster on global social and economic change written by New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman; and a much celebrated work by Robert Fulghum, “All I Really Need To Know I Learned In Kindergarten.”
His closing remarks, however, came mostly from Fulghum’s little book: “Share everything. Play fair. Put things back where you found them. Clean up your own mess. Don’t take things that aren’t yours. Say you’re sorry when you hurt somebody. Wash your hands before you eat. Flush.”
“Live a balanced life — learn some and think some, and draw and paint and sing and dance and play, and work every day some. Take a nap every afternoon. When you go out into the world, watch out for traffic. Hold hands, and stick together. Be aware of wonder.”
In the context of all else Brown had to say, these are the words that need to be heard the most.
Also, I know Mr. Brown would want me to convey to young people his deep conviction that none of us has ever achieved much of anything without the help of others. If we stand tall, it is merely because we are standing on the shoulders of those who came before us.
Thank you, Mr. Brown. And I do hope Americans will take some of your and Fulghum’s advice to heart. Share. Sing. Dance. Laugh. Hold hands. Work. Regularly treat yourself to an afternoon nap. Keep the wonder and, of course, take the walk across the street to say “Hello and welcome” to that neighbor you never met.
Have a nice day!