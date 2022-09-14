Editor’s note: On Wednesdays through the end of the year, The Herald Bulletin is republishing a selection of columns written by Primus Mootry, the retired schoolteacher and community advocate who died in a March 31 fire at his Anderson home. This column originally ran Feb. 24, 2010.
I missed last Wednesday’s column because I was busy tending to a dying friend.
The week before, I took four personal days from work and drove to his home in Chicago, where I sat with him and his family as he fought his last battle against death. His name is Crandall.
When I arrived, Crandall was still clear-minded and able to sit up and talk a bit. I kidded him about leaving the planet, leaving us behind. He gave a weak laugh, looked at me from his at home hospital bed and said, “I love you, man.”
In the background, the obscene noises of the oxygen machine reminded me of what I did not want to remember. Home nurses came to bathe and tend him. I left the room.
He was hanging on although, by that Sunday, he could no longer sit up, would not eat, could not talk, and he had lost his sight. Since I had to be back at work Monday, I came back home Sunday afternoon.
The drive from Chicago back to Anderson was pleasant enough. I remember looking at the huge wind turbines somewhere along Interstate 69 as far as the eye could see and thinking how I had never noticed them before.
About midnight, I got the call from his wife, Nadine. I knew before I picked up the phone. “We lost him,” she said. I comforted her and let her know how truly sorry I was. Through her tears, she thanked me, too, and our brief, sad conversation ended.
Afterward, I said all the usual stuff to myself, you know, “he’s in a better place now,” and “his suffering is over.” In a few moments, I was back to sleep.
The next day, Nadine called to let me know that his services would be the coming Saturday and told me Crandall had asked that I preside over his nonreligious funeral services. Of course, I said yes. So I drove back to Chicago that Friday afternoon and, on the way to my hotel, I stopped at the chapel where Crandall lay at rest.
The huge, dimly lit chapel was eerily silent. I walked to the guest book, signed my name and walked to the front of the chapel. The casket was open. I looked down on my friend, touched him, said a short prayer and left.
I had planned to go and visit with Nadine but, when I got to my hotel room, I sat down and could not move.
As a boxing fan, I have seen fighters get knocked out without realizing it for a second or two. Then they fall to the canvas. I guess that sort of delayed reaction is what had happened to me. It was one thing to learn of his death and quite another to see my friend lying dead.
Anyway, after about an hour of just sitting, I called Nadine to let her know I was in town and to briefly discuss the funeral program for the next day.
After that, I called my wife and told her of my experience after seeing Crandall. With words of understanding and comfort, she helped me understand what had happened to me, told me to eat and get plenty of sleep. “Yes, ma’am,” I said, then followed her loving orders.
The next day’s funeral services went well.
As I have written in the past (too often, it seems), part of the reality of growing older is the loss of loved ones. If you live long enough, it is inevitable. For example, the people who were middle aged (seemingly young) when you were a child will most likely all be gone by the time you reach middle age.
In later years, when the deceased are nearer your own age, you not only have their death to cope with but a profound sense of your own mortality. None of us, as they say, will get out of life alive.
Crandall, four years my senior at 68, was the closest thing I had to a real brother. I had known him for 50 years. Growing up in the mean streets of Chicago, he had been a friend, protector and mentor. Part of his mentoring involved teaching me to love and appreciate jazz music which, for me, has become a lifelong passion.
I miss him more than I could have imagined. Sleep well, my brother. You are well remembered.
Have a nice day.
Primus Mootry is an Anderson resident and a high school teacher.