For thousands of years, from ancient Egypt to today, mankind has been fascinated with different colors. The meaning and effect of different colors — e.g., green, red, white, yellow, black, purple and their different shades — are known to influence human moods and behaviors.
That’s science.
We experience the world through our five senses: sight, hearing, smell, taste and touch. It might even be said that these features provide the “colors” that fill in the canvassed outlines of how individual experience in the context of the larger culture, might look.
So, in this larger context, what color is Christmas, our most colorful holiday?
From the sight perspective, Christmas is green. Red (Santa’s suit!) is also a favorite color of the season. But the green tree most of us have in our homes at this time of the year is a symbol of life, renewal, growth ,and prosperity.
Though we may decorate them with dazzling lights of various colors, the green tree, pine or spruce, is the thing.
Also, a favored sight on Christmas Eve is snow. Many songs have been written about it. One of my favorites is, “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.” You probably know the line: “… Please have snow and mistletoe, and presents on the tree …”
This idea, white snow on Christmas Day, for most of us anyway, is possessed in memory, hardwired to Christmases past and our fondest childhood recollections. So we hear, “I’m dreaming of a white Christmas, just like the ones I used to know.” (This line from “White Christmas” is probably among the most famous in America, if not the Christian world.)
And so, the color of Christmas is also song, secular and religious. There are far too many to name here, but a couple of worldwide favorites are “Joy to the World” and “O Holy Night.” Many other songs capture both the meaning and the true spirit of the Christmas season. There’s even a sad song, “Blue Christmas.”
Long-remembered smells of Christmas color it, too. If you have a “live” Christmas tree, for example, you don’t just like the way it looks; you like its smell, too. Many of us also will remember the sweet smell of baking cakes and cookies, a fat hen roasting in the oven, or even holiday egg nog.
The smells of Christmas splash rich colors into memory.
All the good food you were smelling is meant to be eaten and enjoyed. Christmas, then, is also colored by taste, literally, as in taste buds. In addition to seeing it, hearing it, and smelling it, you also can taste it. The taste brings memories rushing back, too.
As to touch, remember ripping away wrapping paper to get whatever Santa may have left for you? You touched the food you ate. You touched the tree you decorated. You gave special hugs and kisses to family members on Christmas morning. Touch is part of the color of Christmas.
As I mentioned earlier, all of these “colors” are directly tied to memory, mostly from childhood. In writing this, I began to think of the canvas of my own Christmases past:
Mama, a single parent, was a nurse. Back then, nurses didn’t make much money. I’m 69 now, and I must have been 8 or 9 back then. Before she passed away at age 89, she once told me her monthly pay was about $180. Not a lot to live on!
But she wanted nothing at all to do with welfare, even though, with five children, she could have gotten four or five times more on welfare than working as a nurse. (I miss that proud, remarkable lady!)
Anyway, when Christmas finally rolled around, we always had a nice, brightly lit tree in the living room of the basement apartment we lived in. The week before Christmas, my four sisters and I would sing Christmas carols. The aroma of cake, cookies and other goodies filled the air.
On Christmas Day, I remember we would exchange small gifts. Sometimes, Mama was able to buy new school clothes or shoes for us. Although we didn’t have much, we had each other!
One Christmas I got up to see if I could catch Santa leaving anything under our tree. What I saw was my mother wrapping little gifts and laying out new school clothes for us. She was singing, too.
That’s when I knew it. The true color of Christmas is LOVE.
Have a very Merry Christmas!