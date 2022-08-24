Editor’s note: On Wednesdays through the end of the year, The Herald Bulletin is republishing a selection of columns written by Primus Mootry, the retired schoolteacher and community advocate who died in a March 31 fire at his Anderson home. This column originally ran April 19, 2017.
I have always had a fascination with words. Words are things. They frame our thinking. They are the furniture of memory. They allow us to express our feelings and opinions. Words can make us laugh or cry.
Words, or language, are constantly changing. Some (called archaic) are dropped from regular use. New ones are added. Other words change meaning over time.
Whatever their nature, words come from a variety of places, e.g., science, technology, medicine, the popular culture or other places within the human experience. Words are things that allow us to interpret our world and convey our interpretations to others.
For the purpose of this piece, however, I will focus on a few words and phrases that have come from the world of politics. These include words and phrases that have been made popular by political leaders, like the term “alternative facts.”
Others come from the alphabet soup of initials (acronyms) used to describe certain governmental or military institutions and functions.
Alternative fact — a lie. Or, it might be that if you truly believe the moon is made of blue cheese, you are delusional. You can’t make truth of either one.
Freedom Caucus — that’s the group of Congress members who, in my judgment, least favor freedom. They are the institutionalized version of the tea party.
I’m always tickled by the wide array of groups whose names are meant to sound patriotic or holy but, in reality, are usually just the opposite.
Planned Parenthood — although this group has been around for decades, I think it may be misnamed. It should be called something like “The Family Health Institute.”
My reasoning is that the current name lends itself to opponents of abortion, the pro-lifers. Even though Planned Parenthood provides vital health services to millions of men and women, its very name suggests that it is in the abortion business. That’s unfortunate.
Pro-life — this is one of those terms where people use a nice sounding term to mean the opposite. To me, if those who claim to be “pro-life” were serious, they would be out on the streets marching for universal health care, universal early childhood education and such things. To put a finer point on it, I suspect most of the pro-lifers are really for the death penalty.
MOAB — the cute acronym for this horrendous weapon of mass destruction — “The Mother of All Bombs.” It is the biggest non-nuclear bomb in our military arsenal and, if its blast does not kill you, the sound of its explosion might scare you to death.
We love to drop bombs on people and give those bombs really nice names. The nuclear bombs that were dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki at the end of World War II, for example, were called “Fat Man” and “Little Boy.” Cute.
Blue Dog Democrats — this term has been around for a very long time. It sounds innocent enough, but what it means is that there are factions within the two major parties. Blue Dog Democrats are holdovers from the most conservative elements in the party. They are wolves in sheep’s clothing.
Libertarian — this is a really neat sounding word. It describes an increasingly popular political movement. Like the Freedom Caucus, however, the name suggests liberty and justice for all. What it really means, though, is that you are on your own, free to prosper or live in poverty, free to live, and free to die. Government owes you nothing.
These are just a few of the terms that have come into popular use in recent years. If there is any good news in all of this, it is that Americans are paying attention to the words. If a politician promises “transparency,” then, like President Donald Trump, refuses to release his or her tax returns, people get upset.
Last week, for example, millions of Americans in more than a hundred cities across America took to the streets to demand that President Trump release his taxes, not because they begrudge his wealth but because he promised he would do so if elected, and because it has been precedent for decades.
All in all, I see Americans paying closer attention to the words politicians use to inform (or misinform) them. As citizens, we are becoming more educated on our own. That’s a good thing. Americans may be ignorant about a lot of things, but we are not stupid. Education is the cure for ignorance. But there is no cure for stupidity.
Have a nice day.