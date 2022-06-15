Editor’s note: On Wednesdays through the end of the year, The Herald Bulletin is republishing a selection of columns written by Primus Mootry, the retired schoolteacher and community advocate who died in a March 31 fire at his Anderson home. This column originally ran Jan. 19, 2007.
As I usually do, a couple of Tuesdays ago I sat down to sketch out the outline of my regular column in preparation for my Friday deadline.
Usually, the process goes smoothly: a subject or idea, the outline, handwritten first draft and a final draft typed and reworked on computer to meet the word limit and other requirements for submission of an article worthy of THB and my regular readers.
That time, however, things did not go well.
It was just a few days before the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Since these articles appear on Saturdays, I thought I would write in tribute to him and to his beloved wife, Coretta Scott King. I stared at the yellow legal pad I used for most of my outlines and drafts. Nothing happened.
I doodled. I made a few god-awful sketches. I tried to force an outline that might capture some aspect of King’s life worthy of publication and distinct from the usual avalanche of local and national journalistic puffery paid to him. Nothing happened.
It’s as though my pen had disconnected itself from my brain. The next thing I knew, tears were running down my face. I could think but could not write my thoughts.
My mind wandered: the 1954 Brown vs. Topeka, Kansas, decision to desegregate public schools across America, Kennedy’s New Frontier, Johnson’s Great Society, the Civil Rights Act, the War on Poverty, the Voting Rights Act. The thoughts continued to race through my mind.
I thought about Rosa Parks and how her refusal to give up her seat to a white man touched off a yearlong bus boycott that eventually led to the desegregation of public transportation throughout the South.
I thought about those four little Black girls killed in a Birmingham, Alabama, church as they attended Sunday school.
I thought about police dogs and fire hoses, segregated lunch counters, Alabama Gov. George Wallace defiantly spitting the words “segregation now and forever!” as he stood in schoolhouse doors to block the entry of Black children and college students.
I thought about Medgar Evers, who was assassinated for his efforts to gain for blacks the simple right to vote.
I then thought about Dr. King himself, and how he was as much reviled as he was revered. I believe in my heart that when he gave his famous “Mountain Top” speech, he knew his days were numbered.
He had made the fatal mistake of opposing the war in Vietnam and that, more than anything he had done in the fight for Black civil rights, was his death knell.
The plain fact is the Black leaders, and Black intellectuals, have always been forced to the margins of American society. It is all right for them to speak to Black causes, but they may not speak to issues outside of that important, but narrow, platform.
The least penalty for doing so is that they are either ignored or dismissed from public dialogue. The harshest penalty is death.
The tears rolled down. Dr. King was not perfect, yet he was the closest thing to perfect this country has ever produced. He certainly did not deserve to die for wanting America to live up to her promise of freedom and dignity for every citizen, or for wanting her moral tenets to rise above her militaristic tendencies.
Why should such a man be wiretapped, vilified and wasted?
I have grown weary of all the ceremonies and pious preachments commemorating Dr. King. At times I think this society believes that the only good Black hero is a dead hero. The long list of such heroes will bear me out on this.
And, although there has been great change since Dr. King’s death, it has been too little, too late and too superficial. We need to dig deep. When will we, as a nation — and as communities throughout the nation — begin to practice what he preached?
After all, in the simplest terms, King taught only two things: peace and love. Yet, we seem somehow to have convinced ourselves that these ideas are outrageous and unreasonable.
That’s why our jails and prisons are full to overflowing. That’s why New Orleans is still in shambles (due to 2005’s Hurrican Katrina, the costliest U.S. storm). That’s why tens of thousands have died in the organized terror we call the Iraq war. That’s why the possibility of a third world war looms ever larger.
With this, I still have not said what I wanted to say. I’m not even sure what that is. The only thing I can think of right now is a slight change to an old folk song. When will we ever learn? When will we ever learn?
Have a nice day.