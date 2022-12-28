Editor’s note: On Wednesdays since April, The Herald Bulletin has republished a selection of columns written by Primus Mootry, the retired schoolteacher and community advocate who died in a March 31 fire at his Anderson home. This column, which originally ran Dec. 31, 2005, is the last one.
Though written by Scotsman Robert Burns 300 years ago, “Auld Lang Syne” continues to be one of America’s favorite Christmas and New Year’s songs. It is a deliberately schmaltzy tribute to old friends and to all those things we fondly remember in “days gone by,” the common language translation of auld lang syne.
There is much we should value about celebrating and remembering things that are dear to us, and most of us don’t have a problem doing so. Where we do have a problem, though, is in “ringing out the old, and bringing in the new.” Our habit is to fall in love with the past and, more and more, fear the future.
Accepting the future means accepting and even (heaven forbid!) welcoming uncertainty and change. We don’t like either very much.
Even when we are uncomfortable with past and present conditions, it seems we prefer to suffer the known rather than venture into the eerie fog of the unknown. I suppose it’s human nature.
In reality, however, the future, with all its uncertainty, is already here. That’s a problem. As I have noted in many previous articles, this reality is wreaking havoc in every quarter: family, home, work, politics, economics, government, war and on and on.
Just about everything we so fondly remember is changing in profound, often disturbing, ways.
Take the concept of family, for example. Religious and secular leaders are calling for a return to family values. When they say this, what they mean is the family of 60 years ago, called the nuclear family. You know. That was mom and dad, two or three kids, and Spot.
Today, this family arrangement is just one of many in our society, and it is declining in numbers. We are seeing more and more single parent families (both affluent and economically disadvantaged), blended families, extended family arrangements, same-sex partner “families” and “families” made up of only one person.
So, when our leaders talk about what families ought to be doing to help their children, they’re really talking about a family structure that is no longer the norm.
The result is that any kind of public policy attached to this type of simplistic analysis is doomed to fail and, in so doing, possibly hurt, not help, many families that don’t fit the mom-and-dad-and-Dick-and-Jane-and-Spot model.
If we can’t pull away from the past long enough to see what’s happening now and make our best guest about how that will effect the future, we will continue to come up with solutions that are nonsolutions. We will continue to misdiagnose the problem.
As to work, we clearly are now in a global economy in which American workers manage information rather than manufacture, warehouse and ship durable products. Here, the implications for education are enormous. Put bluntly, in this type of economy, those without an education, without social and job skills, are doomed to poverty.
Still, we see union leaders and general members fighting for wage and benefit concessions just as though things are the way they were decades ago.
They fight for these important things at a great disadvantage.
As we see in so many instances today, industry’s big “hole card” is that they will can it altogether or pull up stakes. That means filing bankruptcy or going overseas. Those are pretty powerful negotiating cards.
I could cite many other examples of how the future is already upon us and in what ways it may change our lives, but I believe most readers already know what I’m talking about. But knowing something and doing something about it are two very different things.
As a nation, we must face up to the harsh realities of change and call upon our best instincts and strengths to help us manage it.
In my judgment, in order to accomplish this, the biggest change that is needed is a change in mindset. It’s alright to sing “Auld Lang Syne.” Indeed, we should remember and celebrate all the things we hold dear.
At the same time, however, we’ve got to step courageously into the future that is now. My fondest New Year’s wish is that, in doing so, we have examined our mistakes and learned from the lessons of the past.