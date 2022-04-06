On Wednesdays through the end of the year, The Herald Bulletin is republishing a selection of columns written by Primus Mootry, the retired schoolteacher and community advocate who died in a March 31 fire at his Anderson home. This column originally ran Nov. 24, 2006.
I was talking to a group of young people the other day about their behavior and the behaviors required of them if they are to have the best chance at being successful in the future.
Many of our children, you know, don’t see much of a future for themselves. And, if they do they are, perhaps understandably, naive about it.
What I mean is that a lot of teenagers want to become professional athletes, or doctors, or lawyers, or even astronauts. When you press them, however, about the things they are doing now to prepare for what they hope to become, you find a huge disconnect.
A youth who wants to become a doctor, for example, should be taking certain courses in high school — chemistry, biology, advanced math, etymology and other advanced courses. If they don’t take those classes now, chances are slim and none that they will ever be able to achieve the goal of becoming a doctor.
As an aside, given Anderson’s workforce history, many teenagers are still laboring under the assumption that, when they graduate high school, they’ll take off the cap and gown and walk right into the factory and make a good living, with benefits, pension and all.
It’s either that, or the opposite. They’ll tell you that Anderson is dead and that their main goal is to get out as soon as possible.
But the problem remains the same. Their chances of either helping Anderson re-emerge as a place where jobs are plentiful and people want to live and raise their children, or going someplace else to find work, are also slim and none unless they get the best education possible.
Most of us adults know this, but we suffer from a disconnect, too.
We know the idea that “children are our future” is not just an idea — it is inescapable fact. Any species, including Homo sapiens, that fails to produce, nurture, protect and guide its young is doomed to eventual extinction.
Yet, as elementary as this fact is, we consistently fail to do these things with anywhere near the passion with which we talk about them.
I think most of my regular readers know that I am a staunch advocate of public education which, according to one of our greatest thinkers, Horace Mann, “is the greatest invention known to man.”
At no time in history has this invention been more needed than it is now. The only thing I would say is that it needs to be better than ever in its three basic functions: teaching, learning and socialization.
To achieve this goal, everyone has a vital role to play: national and local governments, houses of worship, community agencies, parents and, of course, the children themselves.
Although getting these and other groups, e.g., hospitals, on the same page is a daunting challenge, it simply must be done if we expect to preserve our way of life.
As to those young people I spoke to, all at the high school level, their chief role is to take responsibility for their learning. So, as I said to them, you come to school with a store of knowledge built up from the time you were born. Your lifelong work, in or out of school, is to build on that knowledge.
I told those young people, you must learn how to think for yourselves; learn to get along with others; learn about other cultures; and become critical thinkers. Most of all, I told them, you must learn to pay attention. Stay focused.
Also, though the future may hold many worries, do not worry about the future.
The sun has come up for millions of years so, based on that historical fact, there’s every chance it will come up tomorrow. In other words, I told them, you have a future. Your main job is to take care of your mind, body and spirit so that you are prepared to grasp that future, shape it and make it better than the past.
I think they heard me. But, as I said earlier, there are important roles for all of us to play. Is anybody listening? If so, when will we begin to close the disconnect between what we say and what we do?
I assure you, if you think the future will take care of itself, it won’t. And, as always, the children are waiting.
Have a nice day!