“There is no new thing under the sun.”
Ecclesiastes 1-9
I had the pleasure of appearing on Mitch Henck’s WOOF BOOM call-in radio program this past Monday. Through various appearances over the past year, I’ve gotten to know Mitch, not as a radio show host, but as one of our best (encyclopedic?) minds. You should tune in some time.
Anyway, after 40 minutes of conversation with Mitch off the air, something inside my head kept me focused on what I had said while on. That something was this: Madison County and Anderson are beautiful.
I meant that. I have often thought that. And I have often wondered why both county and township seem unable to make this place more beautiful, more vibrant and more welcoming to people seeking a place to make a home or start a business.
I know, things have changed. But things always change, do they not? Or is that profound “nothing new” scripture really true?
I intuitively believe there is nothing new under the sun. While it is true that mankind has evolved over millions of years — from hunter-gatherers, to farmers working on the land, to factory workers — we have evolved.
The evolution has been slow, however. For the most part, our interaction with the world comes from old urges and impulses, i.e., fight, flight, eat and make babies are hard-wired in our view of the world. Also, as a result of these impulses, we are largely creatures of thought and habits that reinforce our view of the world.
Put bluntly, people don’t change unless their thinking changes. If you tell some Madison County residents, "This place is beautiful," they wouldn’t believe you. That’s how it was around 375 B.C. when Plato wrote his famous “Republic,” containing the Allegory of the Cave. The allegory tells the story of “nothing’s new” here.
But that nothing new is “new.” We don’t live in the days of Plato. We live in Madison County right here, right now.
People in Madison County and throughout the Midwest are working people. They are strong people. Most are homeowners. They are church-going people. They are generous. They are basketball lovers. They are ethnically diverse. In general, they like order and peace. These things are part of the beauty I see.
Due in part to these factors, I also see a great opportunity to make this county truly beautiful. In my view, seizing that opportunity rests on pillars of our governmental and religious institutions. Our governmental institutions primarily include various city functions and our systems of law and justice.
There are certain things only government can do, e.g., ensuring public safety, repairing curbs, paving streets, beautifying public spaces and so forth. There are other things, perhaps with help from designated city funds and partnerships with nonprofits, people must do for themselves.
Also, there is an informal leadership structure comprising business leaders, community activists, various civic organizations and, potentially, our great universities, including Indiana University, Anderson University and Ball State. The focused engagement of these businesses and institutions is essential to progress throughout the county.
Taken together, how can the city, the County Council, business and other institutions or groups organize to help make Madison County more beautiful in every respect? As taxpayers and citizens, we have a right to ask: what tree have they planted? How have they worked together in developing a publicized, comprehensive plan for the county and the township? What strategies have they developed to fully include high school students in the planning, organizing and the implementation of the plan? Was the planning group diverse in ethnicity and skill sets?
As to the church community, I am aware that there are very worthwhile groups of pastors and ministers who meet, I suppose, to discuss church matters. Collectively, they represent thousands of members. Do they ever worship together?
And where is their collective voice on matters of crime and justice, women’s rights, homelessness, addiction and other issues affecting the community? It might also be asked if churches are prepared to use a portion of their funds to create a single loan fund to make it possible for lower income residents to purchase a home.
All I'm suggesting here is a new way of thinking. We have all we need to change, strengthen, beautify and invigorate the evolution of this community. Government and church are crucial to moving this evolution forward. All they need is the will.
Have a nice day.
