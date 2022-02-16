This is the second in my usual Black History Month “something-to-think-about” series.
The subject of Reconstruction and The Lost Cause is a difficult one for Blacks and whites alike. The two areas combine to link the past, present and future in complex ways that often defy understanding and, at the same time, with deeper understanding, help to illuminate the triumphs and tragedies of this place called America.
I should say that my purpose here is not to persuade readers of anything. I simply offer my opinions on historically agreed upon facts that prompt us to think differently about things. Or maybe not.
Clearly, what you or I think about the past, present and future — or this or that — is shaped by the forces that are purely circumstantial and quite personal. We don’t choose our parents. We don’t choose our ethnic heritage. We don’t choose the social and economic status into which we were born.
As I suggested earlier, in modern discourse, the tendency is to see things in black and white, with little attention to the many shades of grey in between. I find that, in reaching for understanding, it’s not so much what’s on the line but what’s between the lines that is important. I suppose that’s what my grandmother meant when she told me, “Son, in all thy gettings, get thee understanding!”
And so, cognizant of time and space here, let me share a bit about the subject, beginning with Reconstruction. As some may know, Reconstruction is the roughly 12-year period following the Civil War, beginning with the end of slavery in 1865.
For newly freed slaves, this was a time of excitement, great uncertainty and, with the help of the Freedmen’s Bureau and protective laws, unparalleled opportunities. After hundreds of years in bondage, it seemed they were suddenly free.
But free to do what? Free to learn, which they did at an astonishing pace and in extraordinary numbers. After all, if they were going to be able to participate as full citizens, knowing how to read and write (a crime during their years of slavery) was essential.
Through their determination, not only did they become voters, they also became elected officials. During Reconstruction, more than 2,000 Blacks held elective office at the local, state and federal levels.
Laws permitting Blacks to own land or other property were enacted. With these laws in place, Blacks soon became landowners, homeowners, farmers and business owners. They were determined to fend for themselves.
Since they were still mostly concentrated in the South, however, white Southerners accustomed to the old ways, the good old days, fought back. They saw Black advancement as the ultimate threat to their power. They were angry and, some might say, justifiably so.
After all, having lost the war, they had lost everything. Entire cities were destroyed. Tens of thousands of young men had died on the battlefield. Untold numbers of civilians had died. Extremely valuable slaves — their source of power and wealth — had been taken away. As a result, they changed the narrative.
The Civil War became “the Lost Cause.” That meant secession was something worth fighting for, and that the war had never really been lost. Jim Crow laws were put in place to effectively put Blacks back into a new form of slavery governed by the Ku Klux Klan. Blacks who had been duly elected to public office were run out of whatever positions they held.
Time and space do not permit me to go into further detail on these matters, but I really don’t need to. Read between the lines:
Between the lines you will find where our current political troubles began. You will find why some government leaders say January 6 was just a bunch of patriots exercising their right to peaceably assemble. Between the lines, you may find out why the Electoral Count Act (the Electoral College) makes our system of electors so terribly broken.
Between the lines of our history, you will find the source of the practice of gerrymandering, and you will learn how law and justice have been subverted to, as poet Rudyard Kipling wrote, “make a trap for fools.” You may also find out why it seems we are forever entangled in Black and white race babble.
You know, my grandmother was a pretty smart lady. And the only book I ever saw her reading was the Bible.
Have a nice day.
