First off, I express my sadness and condolences to his family on the death of Congressman Elijah Cummings. The son of sharecroppers, he will go down in history as “the lion of Congress,” a true patriot, and a man of the people.
I hear that, as he lay on his deathbed, his last official act was to sign an act that would have reversed the Trump administration’s decision to deport deathly ill immigrant children back to their native countries, and away from the expert hospital care they needed to stay alive.
Cummings did not know these children. He only knew of their plight. And he did everything he could to save them. His heart may have failed him, but his lion spirit remained strong up to the end, when his booming voice roared no more. As he recently said during a recent congressional hearing, “We can do better than this!”
As one Huffington Post writer said a year ago, “choosing a creative life and having the opportunity to do satisfying work that is sometimes meaningful is a blessed existence and worth (that is worth) the price. Sometimes it means resigning to humiliation, and other times, understanding when silence perpetuates a bigger problem.”
Put another way, in only words Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., could speak: “History will have to record that the greatest tragedy of this period of social transition was not the strident clamor of the bad people, but the appalling silence of the good people. Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly. He who passively accepts evil is as much involved in it as he who helps to perpetrate it.”
Yet, even as we hear of the daily torrent of lies, deception, character assassination, false witness, and other jibber-jabber from the highest levels of government, for the most part, we remain silent. It doesn’t seem to matter whether or not we are liberal, conservative, Democrat, Republican, or other, our collective silence is deafening. We seem to have lost our direction. We cannot hear the sound of human suffering.
I am willing to admit, however, the silence may be, to some degree, understandable. For one thing, things are happening so fast it is hard to keep up. It is hard to hear in a storm. In the confusion of that storm, with little more than a tweet, a U.S. president can cause the death of hundreds of Kurds and send hundreds of thousands more screaming for their lives as they run into desert. Why should we care? What do we know of Turks and Kurds and how the withdrawal of a relative handful of U.S. special ops troops means life or death to them? So what if the withdrawal may enable the escape of thousands of ISIS terrorists?
When we hear of the possible deportation of a hundred deathly ill immigrant children, unlike Rep. Cummings, why should we care? Maybe they shouldn’t have been here in the first place. We don’t know those children. If the government’s order to deport them stands, who cares if they die? Besides, the lawn needs mowing, and the icemaker on the new refrigerator isn’t working. Be silent. Let them die.
Who cares that our president called the Ukraine to ask for a political favor conditioned on the release of congressionally approved funds for their defense against Russia? Who cares if Russia has taken Crimea? Shush. We are not soldiers, politicians, or diplomats. Let those guys solve it.
You get the drift. If an event occurs in some far away place, or happens to unknown “others,” why care? As long as we can flip a switch and the lights come on, turn tap water on, or start the car, most of us are quite happy. Why should we be yelling and kicking and screaming about someone else’s troubles? I think I understand.
But, then again, I don’t. Something tells me America’s standing in the world is rooted in the idea that we will fight for our allies, defend the defenseless, and speak out against injustice wherever it occurs. I know we cannot be the policemen of the world. I also know that, with our voices raised we can be a ray of hope in a darkening world.
Silence in the face of injustice will not do. We’re better than that.
Have a nice day.
