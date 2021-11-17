Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Cloudy early, then off and on rain showers for the afternoon. High 61F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.