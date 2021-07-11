I am writing in response to the article about Levi Cox, Anderson’s newly hired street commissioner, and the anti-Muslim FB posts he shared a few years ago that have recently surfaced.
While Mr. Cox found his posts “comical,” there is no way to sugarcoat what they actually were: racist. He tried to minimize the messages by saying that he only shared the posts and did not author them. When offering an apology, Mr. Cox stated that he could see how the posts “could be” offensive.
Let me clarify. Those posts ARE offensive. Continuing to paint all Muslims as terrorists does nothing but sow hate and division. I believe that there is no place for this type of racist rhetoric in our community.
What is even harder to comprehend is the lackluster response from Mayor Broderick. I understand that the mayor cannot reprimand an employee for an action that took place pre-employment. He should, however, be concerned about such sentiments from a city employee, no matter when they were made. There was much more he could have done to address the issue other than state all of the things he could NOT do.
I honestly find Mayor Broderick’s statements completely full of apathy. I hope his response is not sufficient for the citizens of Anderson. Are we really OK with this being the end of the story? Personally, I know that I am not.
I think Mayor Broderick missed a golden opportunity to make a strong statement to our community that racism will not be tolerated in our city government, and that ALL citizens are valued. He also could have assured us that he would have a direct conversation with Mr. Cox, making it perfectly clear that any future similar sentiments will not be tolerated.
The mayor could have stated that this incident has been a learning opportunity for the city and pledged to implement implicit bias training. Or, the mayor could have consulted with and made a joint statement with Anderson’s Civil Rights Director Tami Dixon-Tatum about what steps the city would like to take to ensure that an incident like this never happens again.
James Baldwin said, “Not everything that is faced can be changed, but nothing can be changed until it is faced.” Together we must face racism when it presents itself in our lives. We — the mayor, this community and I — can and must do better.
Angie Strickler
