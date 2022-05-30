To Anderson Community Schools’ School Board:
I don’t know how many of you are graduates from Anderson High or other area high schools. On this mascot problem, I can only hope you are using some common sense and some backbone.
Chief Anderson was chief of the Delaware Tribe and, through the years, descendants of his have visited here several times, visited our school and said we were showing great respect in all we do in regard to our mascot and his outfit.
They did point out that the Delaware headdress was only three feathers but ours, with numerous feathers, was respectful because it was the style of other Native American tribes.
You can’t change history, as much as some people think they can.
We have had an Indian mascot for over 90 years. For almost the last 40 years, a group of Native Americans has visited Anderson, set up Andersontown Pow Wow and shared with the public their traditions, dances and customs.
I have volunteered several years there, and our booth has been visited many times by Native Americans. We have had on our table the AHS yearbooks with the title “The Indian” on them.
We also have had a copy of “A Long Far View,” a big AHS history book that has our Indian mascot in color on the cover. We have always received complimentary feedback.
The official Anderson city seal is also the head of a Native American chief with a headdress, very similar to our mascot’s. Is that a problem?
By what power does Rachel Thunder and the American Indian Movement have to tell us what is right or wrong in the way we honor the Native Americans who settled here before us? (Editor’s note: Story ran on Page A3, April 13.)
As a 75-year graduate of Anderson High, I say to those who chose to come into our town, not taking the time to learn our history, and begin telling us what is right or wrong, come and learn our school tradition and how we have honored your tradition.
Other Native Americans who have spent time here realize we have honored their heritage proudly for many years.
I think too many people in the world spend too much of their time destroying things that are best left alone and should spend their time on more positive things that help their own, hopefully. Lack of knowledge can cause more harm than good. That is so true here.
Emilie Baker Isenhour, AHS Class of 1947