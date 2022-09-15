When the federal Commission to Eliminate Child Abuse and Neglect Fatalities issued its report in 2016, one of the key findings was the importance of data to better understand risk factors for infants and youth.
“Identifying children and families most at risk of a maltreatment fatality is key to knowing when and how to intervene,” noted the report.
“Therefore, we recommend that states undertake a retrospective review of child abuse and neglect fatalities to help them identify family and systemic circumstances that led to child maltreatment deaths in the past five years.
“States will then use this information to identify children at highest risk now, and they will develop a fatality prevention plan to prevent similar deaths both now and in the future.”
The Indiana Department of Health followed those guidelines, initiating a retrospective review of data from the past five years in four target counties (Clark, Delaware, Grant and Madison) as part of its work on the Child Safety Forward initiative.
IDOH is one of five sites nationwide selected for a Department of Justice, Office of Victims of Crime, grant to take part in a demonstration initiative. The initiative includes a broad range of technical assistance support from providers to develop implementation plans to address child maltreatment injuries and fatalities.
Their findings based on the retrospective review highlighted the fact that infants are at a heightened risk for sleep-related deaths and that those deaths were being underreported throughout the state based on inconsistent and incomplete child fatality reviews.
Furthermore, the findings showed that inconsistent and incomplete documentation of Sudden Unexpected Infant Deaths had the potential to limit knowledge of the true rates of SUIDs and the risk factors.
High quality, accurate fatality data enables jurisdictions to better understand and address risk factors, promoting the effectiveness of and ability to act on recommendations.
It is important to note that, in 107 of 140 of the cases identified, children were unknown to Child Protective Services before the fatality, pointing to the fact that CPS alone cannot address these deaths and supporting the need for a public health approach to child maltreatment-related fatalities.
Based on these findings, IDOH has focused its efforts on advocating for standardized child fatality reviews and implementation of safe sleep policies that go beyond education to include a public health approach.
Those efforts are taking hold. A bill establishing consistent standards for investigations into SUIDS, House Enrolled Act 1169, took effect July 1, 2022.
It aligns Indiana’s investigation process with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s best practices. This will ensure that coroner investigations into deaths among healthy children who die suddenly and unexpectedly are handled consistently across the state and include imaging, pathology and toxicology.
In a news release before the bill became effective, Gov. Eric J. Holcomb noted: “Children are our most precious asset, and [this] bill will allow us to better understand the causes behind the tragic loss of an infant so that we can prevent future deaths.”
The Child Safety Forward team in Indiana is now working to support local-level safe sleep interventions and to promote training in areas such as trauma-informed care, social determinants of health, interstate record sharing and death investigations.
For more information about safe sleep guidelines, visit the Safe Sleep page at www.in.gov/dcs/newsroom/supplemental-information/safe-sleep-information/ on the Indiana Department of Child Services website.