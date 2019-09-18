Wowza! What a pleasing congratulatory article on the front page of The Herald Bulletin Sunday. Congratulations to the Herald Bulletin leadership, Beverly Joyce, Scott Underwood and team for winning the Blue Ribbon Daily Award in the Hoosier State Press Association’s annual Better Newspaper contest.
I remember a time, many years ago, when our church agency staff who had excellent writers, would laugh a little at the Herald Bulletin misspelled words and lesser than quality writing. Now I am no spelling or writing expert, my wife is as a longtime English professor, but she too is appreciative of the higher quality of writing and spelling found in the news of The Herald Bulletin today.
The writing and reporting of Ken De La Bastide, Kelly Hawes, Rebecca Bibbs, Traci Miller, and Jim Bailey bring exceptional stories to the news and up-to-date life in Anderson and the surrounding area. Please accept congratulations and thanks for a more than worthy daily read.
By the way, the Rotary Club of Anderson is giving volunteer reading help to students at the Tenth Street Elementary School, hoping to see these young lives grow into good readers and writers for the future
Today, the media gives so much of the negative side of life and it is most refreshing to see a positive, upbeat story on the good things happening in Anderson in The Herald Bulletin. The fine report on the GEN Z or GEN I brought a greater understanding about the younger people coming up behind the millennials. I have grandchildren in this age group and a grandson who is a freshman at Anderson University and your writing rang the bell and delivered the mail of better understanding about the generation born between 1995 and 2010. They will soon be our leaders of tomorrow and I am excited about their potential service heart and common good to make the world a better place.
Thanks again for such good coverage of the community and congratulations on your award. It is always a delight to go out early in the morning at 6 a.m. and pick up the paper to see what’s on the front page.
