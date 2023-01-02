As I sit in a Madison County courtroom, I wonder how my friend, a fellow Marine, wound up here — a civilian court run by civilians. Specifically, a judge, a prosecutor and defense attorney who I doubt have seen the inside of a barracks.
These people were as uninformed with the military life as Dorothy was in the Land of Oz.
The veteran on trial certainly wasn’t being tried by his peers. What happened to our veterans’ court in Madison County?
After all, many veterans’ courts throughout the state of Indiana were modeled after the one organized by the Honorable Judge Thomas L. Clem here in Madison County, along with a board that included David Alger, a well-known local attorney and Vietnam War combat veteran.
They understood that all veterans share a unique set of experiences. Also, they may share a unique set of problems. These are problems created by isolation, hardships, separation from family, combat and other service-related issues.
But Judge Clem retired, and today, we no longer have a veterans’ court here in Madison County. The closest one is in Delaware County. Unfortunately, most veterans locally are unaware of it. My friend was, and I learned about his situation too late to help him.
I once suggested that before a judge sentences a veteran, the judge would seek the advice of a psychiatrist about the defendant’s state of mind. In this case, the psychiatrist could comment on the probability of a recurrence of the offense.
I was told by a state representative that it would be too expensive to call a psychiatrist to address this issue. Somehow it doesn’t seem fair that a veteran may be incarcerated when all he needs is help with his illness. None of this seemed fair to his family. They will no doubt suffer the hardship and the embarrassment that may not have been necessary.
When a veteran is incarcerated, he or she no longer receives benefits, including Social Security, on which most Vietnam veterans and their families rely.
I have often wondered if my grandson or granddaughter came to me and said they were joining the Marines, what would I tell them?
Darrell Baylor, Anderson