The editorial criticizing the Supreme Court’s decision about upholding the right of a football coach to pray after a game (July 7) fails to mention important facts.
Coach Joe Kennedy prayed a silent prayer after every game for seven years and no one complained — not any teacher, parent, student or football player. During that time, his student and peer evaluations were uniformly positive, according to the court decision.
His practice only came to the school board’s attention after an employee from another school complimented the school principal about Kennedy’s silent prayers after a game. The coach told the superintendent, who then followed up with disciplinary action and eventually firing the coach.
The editorial’s premise is based on a hypothetical situation, namely: “Even with the best of intentions on the part of the coach, a student may feel pressured to join the prayer or face social consequences or a reduction in on the field opportunities.”
Initially, the coach prayed a silent prayer alone after a game. Eventually some players asked whether they could pray with him. Kennedy responded by saying, “This is a free country. You can do what you want.”
Judge Gorsuch delivered the majority opinion writing, “Kennedy prayed during a period when school employees were free to speak with a friend, call for a reservation at a restaurant, check email, or attend to other personal matters. He offered his prayers quietly. …
“Still, the Bremerton School District disciplined him anyway. It did so because it thought anything less could lead a reasonable observer to conclude (mistakenly) that it endorsed Mr. Kennedy’s religious beliefs.
“That reasoning was misguided. When Mr. Kennedy uttered the prayers that resulted in his suspension, he was not engaged in speech ‘ordinarily within the scope’ of his duties as a coach.” The game was over. His duties as a coach had concluded.
Gorsuch concluded, “Both the Free Exercise and Free Speech Clauses of the First Amendment protect expressions like Mr. Kennedy’s.”