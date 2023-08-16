I was born in Madison County, reared in Adams Township and have lived in Fall Creek Township for 20 years. Both my son and I are Pendleton Heights High School graduates. I am invested in Pendleton and the surrounding area.
I read the article about Pendleton wanting to incorporate all of Fall Creek Township.
A short drive to McCordsville or Fortville proves that it is not a matter of if the developers will come but how soon will they be changing our part of the world. I worked in the Hamilton Southeastern School District in the early 2000s when it was just a high school, junior high and five elementaries.
I saw what happened. I have a cautionary tale for those of us who live in Fall Creek Township and beyond.
When the developers first arrived, many people refused to incorporate with the town of Fishers because they did not want higher taxes. Folks said they would never sell the family farm or the 5-acre homestead. When the developers offered huge amounts of money, many people could not refuse.
Farmers found the rentable land being sold. The farm ground sprouted houses with people who took legal action over the smell of hog farms and dust of general farming. All those new houses meant a growing school system and other needs. The taxes went way up for everybody in the township.
When Fishers was able to incorporate the surrounding area, the wild west of building was put to a stop. Developers were mandated to put in infrastructure such as specific utility requirements, utility-ready land for schools and fire departments and parks.
These costs went to the developer and not to the taxpayer, which also reduced the number of shady developers. The type of development could be controlled so that a factory was not built next to a housing area. The town could maintain the quality of life for the residents.
For those of us who live in northern Fall Creek Township, we also need to be concerned about industries eyeing our Interstate 69 corridor. These developments will need support for the massive water, transportation and zoning requirements.
Since our area of Fall Creek Township is unincorporated, they will ask Anderson for help. Do we want to preemptively have Pendleton be the legal entity to provide all services in our area or do we want to risk Anderson taking over our homes by default?
I love where I live and I hate the changes coming. Our neighbors have the right to sell their land. We cannot stop them. If we maintain the status quo, the developers will come and put whatever they want, however they want on the land leaving us with the infrastructure improvement bills or placing us under the jurisdiction of another town or city.
If we join together, when the developers come, we can legally tell them what they can do and make them pay for the infrastructure. Preparing for the future is the only way to keep Fall Creek Township a wonderful place to live.