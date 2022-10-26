This is regarding Ken de la Bastide’s Oct. 15 column (page A3, “Debates are important to process”) on Republican candidates not participating in debates or forums, which I personally feel is very sad.
A healthy democracy needs incumbents answering to ALL of their constituents for their actions, not just members of their party. New candidates get the opportunity to tell us their stance on the issues.
Mr. de la Bastide’s column dealt primarily with local forums, mostly presented by the local League of Women Voters.
He also touched on the fact that Republicans are no longer participating in the League of Women Voters’ “Third House” Legislative Reviews because they consider the local league to be partisan.
Those reviews were cosponsored by the Madison County Chamber of Commerce and the Anderson Public Library, so they have all been sponsored by three nonpartisan organizations.
I am a member of the league. As individuals, we are free to express our own opinions privately or publicly (as I am now doing), as long as we are representing our own personal opinion, not the league’s.
Since I send the letters of notification to state legislators, I have a file of those letters that are proof that every single time, every single state legislator representing Madison County was invited. How partisan is that?
Maybe Republicans don’t want to answer questions about how they ignored the vast majority of Hoosiers asking for a citizen-based, bipartisan redistricting committee and proceeded to gerrymander themselves into power for the next 10 years.
Are they afraid to answer questions about why, totally against the wishes of the vast majority of Hoosiers, they chose to turn control of women’s bodies over to the state government?
Are they afraid of answering questions about how they could possibly believe it right to force their religious beliefs upon us?
And now they think they don’t have to be bothered with addressing Democrats, especially all those pesky “women’s” questions about their health care rights.
The worst horrid thing is that many in the Republican Party think it is OK to destroy democracy by perpetrating the “BIG LIE” of election fraud, without a shred of evidence.
Our league follows the National League of Women Voters’ guidelines. As a league, we do not support candidates. We are strictly nonpartisan.
Our slogan is “Empowering Voters and Defending Democracy,” and that is what we are about, not petty partisan politics.
I have been a member of the league for over 25 years. I can honestly say that I do not recall even one instance where a candidate or party was bad-mouthed by a league member.
Over the years, we have had both elected officials and candidates, Republicans and Democrats, as members, and it has never been a problem because as a league, we are nonpartisan. We always have been nonpartisan and always will be.
The Republican answer to thinking the league is partisan was to have its own “Review” and not invite Democratic elected officials. How partisan is that?
If Republicans refuse to face all of their constituents, the only people they are hurting are their constituents. The public deserves better.
When you vote this November, please remember that women’s rights and our precious democracy are both on the line. If you think things are bad now, think again — it could get a whole lot worse.