“To the Indian spirit of Anderson High School; to the rugged simplicity of the Indian’s nature; to his quiet devotion and his appreciation of the beautiful; to his bravery in contest and the steadfast courage of his faith, we dedicate the Indian of 1925.”
These eloquent words appeared on the fourth page, a page titled “Dedication,” of the Anderson High School yearbook, The Indian, for 1925. The page’s early placement within the AHS Class of 1925 publication was significant.
It was announced for all to see and know that the yearbook and the school’s new mascot would be the American Indian. He was not representing any particular tribe but all indigenous peoples throughout our nation, the first Americans.
Above the dedicatory statement is a reproduction in color, of the Indian painting, by John Rae, a noted illustrator. In the painting, a gift of the senior class, the Indian is adorned with a full headdress, an adornment identified as worn by our nation’s western tribes. He gazes down upon a village of teepees, also typical of the people of the western plains, while an eagle soars above.
Ninety-seven years later, that same spirit, so beautifully described, is still a source of pride for the thousands who have attended and graduated from Anderson High School. It hasn’t changed. And, after all, we are from Indiana, the “Land of the Indians.”
In November of 1958, my sophomore year, the gymnasium known as the Wigwam burned and understandably dampened spirits. A few weeks into the basketball season, the Indians were scheduled to play at Lafayette Jefferson High School. A student bus trip was organized, and three busloads of perhaps one hundred students and sponsors traveled to Lafayette on a cold Friday night in December.
Upon arrival, we assembled in the parking lot and walked into the Bronchos’ gym, a hostile environment, as I recall. To bolster our spirits and announce our arrival to the assembled crowd, we loudly chanted, “We are the Indians, mighty, mighty Indians; everywhere we go, people want to know who we are, so we tell them — We are the Indians, mighty, mighty Indians …”
The crowd took notice and gave us a friendly round of applause. It was a proud moment for me to be an Anderson Indian!
Fast forward to September 1961. I was enrolled in a first-year English course at Indiana University. On the first day of class, the instructor asked each student to stand, tell their name, and advise from which high school they had graduated.
After the class, the instructor stood by the door and shook each student’s hand as we exited. I was near the back of the line, and when I reached her, she asked me to stand aside until the others had passed.
She said she wanted me to know how pleased she and the other instructors/professors at IU were to have Anderson High School graduates attend their classes.
“We have noticed how well-prepared and well-grounded in the basic elements those from Anderson High School are, and I wanted you to know I look forward to having you in my class,” she said.
Another proud moment to be an Anderson Indian!
My letter is written to speak about the issue currently before our community regarding the Anderson High School Indian mascots. I believe that many feel, as I do, in favor of not removing the mascots as their presence does not harm. They are symbols of a great people and a great institution.