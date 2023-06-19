Indiana has been a leader in our nation’s energy production for decades, keeping the lights on for countless families and businesses, and contributing to billions of dollars in economic growth.
Unfortunately, the cost of energy continues to go up for Hoosiers, and we now pay almost 20% moreeach month than the national average. We’re already paying more at the pump and in the grocery store, and this rise in energy costs has been devastating.
Sadly, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has proposed new carbon pollution standards that will put increased pressure on our energy industry, raising rates on Hoosiers at a time we can least afford it.
The United States has been on track to close halfof its coal plants since 2011, and in that time Indiana has transitioned from a national model in energy affordability costs to becoming one of the most expensive states in the country.
The EPA’s new carbon pollution standards will accelerate this trend with its provisionsforcing all coal and gas-plants to cut or capture nearly all their carbon dioxide emissions in the next 15 years. Plants that cannot meet the new standards would be forced to retire.
Coal and natural gas account for roughly 60%of energy production in the United States, and nearly 90%of all energy production in Indiana. It’s not hard at all to imagine how the EPA’s proposed standards will hurt us here in Indiana, making today’s inflated energy bills look like a bargain.
In addition to the inevitable premature closures of still functioning gas and coal plants, these proposed EPA standards will drive up costs on ratepayers immediately by boxing plant operators into buying unreliable carbon capture equipment, which years of research and billions of wasted dollars have provenare ineffective, and ratepayers foot the bill.
The last time the federal government tried to mandate coal plants to outfit themselves with expensive equipment that ostensibly protects the environment, Indiana’s ratepayers faced a potential rate hike of $35 per month.
Investing in new sources of energy should be encouraged, as a diverse energy portfolio is the best way to deliver affordable and reliable energy for ratepayers.
However, coal and gas are still the backbone of Indiana’s energy industry, and reckless EPA standards that force perfectly functioning plants to choose between closure or costly and ineffective investments are failing Indiana ratepayers and EPA’s own agenda of promoting sustainable energy.
As Indiana energy leaders consider policies involving integrating new natural gas combined-cycle power plants to replace prematurely retired coal, I implore them to consider the economic fallout in our community.
Building natural gas combined-cycle plants is not only expensive, but the EPA’s new proposed carbon standards would render them useless in the next 15 years, if not sooner. Effectively, we’re paying to build gas-fired power plants today for a future that may not have a use for them, while continuing to close effective plants.
Hoosiers deserve better than this. Indiana’s long-history of producing affordable and reliable energy does not have to be behind us. Utilities and environmental agencies alike must take a measured and holistic approach to sustainability, one that considers the economic impact on families and the feasibility of their policies.
I haven’t given up on Indiana. I know we can lead America’s energy industry again, and that starts with standing up for ratepayers.
Kelli Heuer is vice chairwoman of the Madison County Republican Party.