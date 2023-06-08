There is a hidden gem of the city on the west side of Anderson/Edgewood. Mount Moriah Masonic Lodge is the oldest institution in continuous operation in Anderson. It is older than any business, any church, or any bank in town.
The lodge was chartered by the Indiana Grand Lodge in 1849. It was originally located downtown where the parking garage is now located. The lodge built a new lodge building, considered one of the most beautiful in the state, and moved to its current location at 3921 Nichol Ave. in 1974.
As an organization the Freemasons’ goal is to take good men and make them better. Our members are men over 18 years of age who are interested in improving themselves and their community and enjoy the fellowship of brothers.
Masons use ancient tools of architecture to teach important lessons of morality and brotherhood. In addition to these lessons, Masons also work to benefit their families, their communities, and the nation. Mount Moriah Lodge has conducted fundraisers to support local and national charities. Over the last few years, we have donated money by our fundraisers to benefit Shriners Childrens Hospitals, Riley Children’s Hospital, Autism Research Institute, the Alzheimer’s Research Foundation, Secret Families of Madison County, and the American Cancer Society. Our members also routinely donate to support the Masonic Home in Franklin, Indiana, to offer housing and support for Masons, their widows and orphans when needed.
Organizations related to the lodge also offer additional opportunities for fellowship and service. The Shriners, Scottish Rite, York Rite, Order of the Eastern Star and others are all appendant relatives of the Freemasons. The lodge also has youth organizations for young men, (Order of DeMolay), and young ladies (Job’s Daughters). Anyone who is interested or in need of more information can contact us by our Facebook page or by email at MountMoriahno77@gmail.com.
Daleville Lodge No. 730 merged with Mount Moriah Lodge No. 77 earlier this year. We will be opening the Daleville Lodge cornerstone Saturday, June 10,, at 1 p.m. The opening ceremony will be open to the public. The Daleville Lodge building is located at 14400 W. Daleville Road in Daleville.
Ed Witt is secretary of Mount Moriah Lodge No. 77 in Anderson.