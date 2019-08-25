I am a landowner, livestock producer, energy producer and a lifelong resident of Madison County. I am in the business of natural resources. If we are authentic in our thinking, every acre of land is a unit of energy.
Whether there are hog or chicken barns, cattle, corn, beans, wind turbines or solar panels on an acre of ground, each acre represents a unit of energy. As the population of the USA continues to grow and the demand for energy as well, we have a responsibility to our current and future generations to seek and engage with all forms of renewable energy.
When our county commissioners passed the solar ordinance in 2017, the potential for economic development must have been anticipated along with the foresight of the importance of renewable energy.
Here we are two years later with a chance at having the growth opportunity that we had prepared for. Our county became the site for the development of a privately funded renewable energy opportunity to the tune of $110 million in investment. Not a public utility, that can use eminent domain, but a private company collaborating with farmers and landowners. This all comes complete with financial compensation to the farmers and landowners who in these times could use some financial security.
No one, except a farmer, knows what the risk of planting hundreds of acres of crops feels like. This year, as many over the life of a farmer, is an example of the huge financial risk taken when a field is planted with crops. Nothing can control the weather. Few but a farmer lives the reality of that risk daily.
Looking at 2019 prices, a farmer gets 185 bushels of corn per acre at $3.86 that equals $714.10. Then subtract the cost per acre of $675 that leaves a net profit of $39.10 or a ROI of 5.7 percent. Soybeans do not fare any better. They yield 54 bushels per acre at $8.40 per bushel for a total of $453.60. Subtract the cost per acre of $450 and the net profit is $3.60 or a ROI of 0.8 percent.
I know wind turbines make a lot more per acre and I am sure the solar panels will make a lot more per acre. Thankfully farmers and landowners have options to be financially sound and stable. They have options that provide different opportunities for the use of their land. Each farmer and landowner has the right to choose the option. The choice may be to produce livestock, grain or energy. Each and every landowner has the right to choose the option. Choosing to have solar panels is choosing financial peace of mind while becoming part of the solution to the source and cost of energy.
According to a recent article on Forbes.com the price for solar may be as much as half of coal, our current primary energy source. In another article in Morning Ag Clips, Solar Panels on Farms Maximizes Efficiency, it stated: The most productive places on Earth for solar power are farmlands, according to an Oregon State University study. Pretty amazing.
Moving forward with the solar panel project in Madison County is a good business decision on many levels. This project has a significant financial impact on schools, towns, fire departments, libraries and more.
Lastly, I would like to think that those against the solar project have forgotten everything that John Richwine has done for Madison County.
