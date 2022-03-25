I’m not entirely certain how I feel about abortion. I’ve never liked the idea of a woman using it as a last-minute form of birth control, but I also don’t like the idea of a basically male-dominated government, at federal and state levels, telling a woman that she must have a child, especially if she’s very young and single or poor and can’t afford another child — and certainly not in cases of rape or incest.
It bothers me, then, that the conservative majority on the Supreme Court is clearly considering reversing Roe v. Wade. (I won’t get into how undemocratically that conservative majority was engineered, though that’s certainly a relevant issue.)
First, Roe v. Wade has been the law of the land for around half a century, and it doesn’t matter that Justice Kavanaugh and others feel it was decided wrongly. Such a personal belief — as opposed to judicial practice and precedent — should not be the primary consideration. I realize that reversing some precedents in the past served justice — the issue of slavery immediately comes to mind.
Still, reversing a 50-year precedent should not be done lightly, especially when it flies in the faces of the majority of American citizens who, according to most polls, favor upholding Roe.
A CBS News/YouGov poll reported these results in the December 10, 2021, issue of “The Week”: “62% of Americans believe the Supreme Court should uphold Roe v. Wade, and 38% believe the court should overturn it. If Roe is overturned, 62% want abortion to remain legal in their state in all or most cases, while 24% would want it to be illegal in most cases. 14% would want it to be illegal in all cases. 47% say overturning Roe would be a step backward for women.”
The significance of these results should be obvious. If Roe is overturned, and some states nevertheless continue to allow abortions, a situation will arise that resembles what was happening before Roe: Women with enough money will travel to a state where abortion is legal, while poor women will have to give birth or find some illegal means of aborting the child. Such a situation led to tragic results in the past and would do the same in the future.
Beyond these legal considerations, other issues impinge on such a reversal. If we insist that a poor woman give birth to an unwanted baby, shouldn’t we also insist that she be helped with what she needs to raise a healthy and well-adjusted child — affordable childcare, a decent home, good food, a good education and more?
But the people opposing abortion generally also oppose government-supported child care, paid parental leave and other programs designed to give EVERY child a chance at a productive life.
Those same people, I suspect, also consider themselves good Christians. Making a woman bring a child into a poverty-stricken home or a single-parent home or a home that can’t provide adequate health care is hardly fair to that child, and the people insisting that every life matters should finally ACT AS IF every life matters.
Blather about such programs being socialism is just that — blather designed only to mislead or confuse matters and, of course, to fire up opposition based on irrelevant issues.