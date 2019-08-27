Well, the horror show that is the Trump administration just keeps rolling along, with bigotry, corruption, foolish and destructive policies, obvious and outright lies, and embarrassing behavior on the world stage.
Every time I convince myself that Donald Trump — who is, as he repeatedly tells us, the least racist person you’ll ever meet — can’t behave any worse or do anything more ill-considered than what he’s done already, he manages to flabbergast me once again.
More white supremacist bad behavior that the president somehow manages to excuse. More cozying up to thugs like Kim Jong Un, Jair Bolsonaro, and Vladimir Putin. Vitriolic and bigoted treatment of duly elected congresswomen of color. A refusal to admit the impact his inflammatory rhetoric has had on some recent mass shootings. The unfounded claim that as president he can do just about anything he wants to (an idiotic claim supported by the man pretending to be attorney general of the United States). Vilification of and lies about the actual behavior of immigrants, legal and illegal, along with policies designed to punish brown or black immigrants.
More ill-informed and divisive tweets that reveal how thin-skinned and self-absorbed he is. And more vacations to one or another of his golf resorts — this from the candidate who claimed, after criticizing President Barack Obama’s golfing, that he’d be working too hard as president to play golf. He even admits at some of his rallies that he really has nothing much to do. Such remarks must come as a startling surprise to past presidents who spent hours reading briefings and holding meetings and doing the necessary work of governing. I could easily go on.
Why, in fact, does Trump hold so many rallies among people who already support him loudly and unthinkingly no matter what he does? Is he so desperate to feel loved and admired that he rarely ventures out among people who don’t agree with him? Is his ego so fragile that he needs so much raucous and repeated validation? Is this why he is easily influenced by even slight praise from people like Xi Jinping and Putin or “a beautiful letter” from Kim Jong Un?
And isn’t it dangerous to have a president so easily influenced by such people that he ignores what his own intelligence agencies tell him, believing Putin or Kim instead? And now, with Dan Coats out the door — someone I had little respect for in the past but who has been an independent and tenacious intelligence chief — what might happen next?
But nothing in Donald Trump’s long and shameful history of bigoted behavior and attitudes, all the way back to his father’s and his refusal to rent to African Americans in the 1970s, prepared me for that photo of Trump standing next to the first lady who was holding 2-month-old Paul Anchondo, a survivor of the El Paso, Texas, shooting whose parents sacrificed themselves to save him. Our president stands there, in the aftermath of one of the worst massacres in recent times, grinning foolishly and giving thumbs up when any decent, normal human being should have been somber and deeply moved.
Instead, it’s just another photo op for our narcissistic president, mugging for the cameras, still hardly more than a spoiled child himself. And, reportedly, he and the first lady posed with that orphaned baby because the adult survivors in the hospital were unwilling to meet with him. How’s that for “presidential” behavior?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.