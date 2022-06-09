Enough. Hypocrisy is nothing new to our culture, but our generation could possibly have taken it to heights not seen before.
Our elected leaders are charged with the responsibility of crafting laws that are designed to keep us safe, live within the boundaries of right and wrong, and honor our Constitution.
The ideals of our Founding Fathers were masterfully embodied in that and then left for following generations to adapt as life and new technology changed our way of living.
For example, who could have imagined in 1787 that we would have flights to outer space, computers and semi-automatic weapons? There were no airplanes, telephones and only single-shot rifles for hunting, military use and personal safety.
As technology has changed our way of living, so must our laws change for us to stay within the boundaries mandated by our Constitution. Those changes are supposed to be made by our elected officials.
They have failed miserably.
Alexander Hamilton said “people get the government they deserve.” Even then it was realized that the people needed to be vigilant concerning those they elected to represent them. They realized that as technology changed our way of living, so must our laws be changed to maintain a safe and healthy place to live.
Unfortunately, we do have the government we deserve.
We as a people have failed by not holding our elected officials to account. Outside money and influence from special interest groups have allowed our elected officials to become prideful of their position, concerned about their own well-being and willing to follow others instead of considering the welfare of those who elected them.
The National Rifle Association has donated millions of dollars to the senators in this state. It has also spent millions of dollars propagating the idea that we need military-type weapons to be safe in our homes.
They will blame mental illness as the real cause for mass murders and shootings. They will say background checks would not have prevented many of these slaughters.
With these statements, they are convicted by their own words.
All mental illness will never be immediately brought to light and successfully treated. If background checks are thought not to be useful, then all the more reason for weapons of mass killings to be made less accessible to the public than a package of Sudafed.
While mental illness does need to be addressed, funding from Congress must first be appropriated. Background checks are just another tool to keep those with proven mental illnesses from causing us harm.
The biggest component of mass shootings continues to be the availability of military-style weapons, which the law allows to be sold to private citizens. Semi-automatic weapons are not mentioned anywhere in the Constitution.
Every country that has banned assault-type weapons has experienced a dramatic decrease in mass shootings. The incidence of mass shootings in the United States has increased 300% since the assault weapons ban was lifted in 2004.
Some countries have banned these weapons after just one mass shooting and some after a neighboring country had its first mass killing. Yet, we continue to elect and re-elect representatives who have bought into the sophistry and accepted the money that these self-serving groups provide.
We shouldn’t blame them. We put them in office and allowed them to stay. It is our responsibility to replace them with representation who believe the sanctity of life goes well beyond birth. These mass murders must stop.
Please, study the record of the individuals in our upcoming elections. Voting now is easier than ever before, and your vote counts. It counts for all of us.
Larry Owen, Anderson