When you have one political party in total control of government like the Republicans have at the Statehouse in Indiana, the average citizen has no government representation.
The Republicans are sitting on $4 billion of our tax dollars at the Indiana Statehouse. The Republicans say they want to give us a tax cut; no, they want to give us some crumbs, and they will give big business the big tax cut.
For many years, the Republicans in Indiana have been piling the tax burden on the backs of the average citizens in Indiana and given it the slick name of lower taxes. Where did the State get the $4 billion in taxes?
I put carpet in three small rooms in my house; there was $130 of taxes on it. In a few weeks, I will have to send the State $300 for a tax on public employees pension.
The Republicans in Madison County just put $200 million dollars of county income tax on the backs of the hardworking men and women of Madison County. A lot of the higher-income people in Madison County don’t pay the county income tax.
A lot of these so-called red states run by Republicans give tax breaks to big business and the wealthy and pile the tax burden on the backs of the average citizens.
For example, the state of Mississippi, run by Republicans, gave big tax breaks to big business and the wealthy. To pay for those tax breaks, the Republicans put a 7% tax on groceries. Thirteen states have a tax on groceries, most all of those run by Republicans.
Why does Indiana have the worst nursing home care in the country? Politics.
According to an article from December 2020 in The Star Press of Muncie, the nursing home industry has poured $3 million dollars into political campaigns in Indiana, all to Republicans, a few examples ($739,000) to Mike Pence for Governor; $250,000 to Gov. Holcomb’s Campaign Committee; and $458,000 to Republican, House and Senate State Candidates.
Most of the nursing homes in the State of Indiana are owned by the local hospitals.
It should be a violation of the law for any political party or political candidate to accept money from the nursing home industry.
Our Republican Congresswoman, Victoria Spartz, who came here from Communist Russia, was telling a news reporter about how the Communist Party took her grandfather’s house, land, everything he owned.
That sounds like the Republican Nursing Home Laws on the books in Indiana. My father-in-law, a World War II veteran who lived in Lafayette, worked at the Alcoa Aluminum plant for 40 years, had a nice home in a nice neighborhood. He got sick and had to go to a nursing home. He didn’t live too long after that.
The nursing home took his home, took all his savings, took all of his vehicles, just like Russia.
When a person gets sick and goes to a nursing home, the nursing home should not be allowed to take that person’s property. The property belongs to the family.
The invasion and attack on the country of Ukraine, the Republican Party came down on the side of President Putin and Communist Russia. Democrats came down on the side of Ukraine and freedom.
I am an old Korean veteran. I love American freedom.