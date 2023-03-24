In my opinion, the Ken de la Bastide column (Page A3, Feb. 11, with the headline “Legislative action creates havoc with primary filings”) should be titled, “Party candidates create havoc by going many years between voting in their party’s primaries.”
Is the new state law saying a candidate must vote in two party primaries before running as a candidate for that party really that harsh? My small poll of both Republican and Democratic voters seems to favor the new law. Why not have The Herald Bulletin run a survey on how the readers feel about this new law?
Those party candidates who went several years between voting in their party’s primaries forced Mr. Peabody to go back to his WABAC (way back) machine as much as seven years to review the hard copy poll books (which are now electronic, thereby eliminating errors).
Yes, I admit that those folks who suddenly blow into town from out of state and want to run for office are not allowed to do so unless they run as an independent. These types of folks were called carpetbaggers in the South after the Civil War when they wanted to do the very same thing.
And yes, an 18-year-old may have to wait until age 20 to run for public office after voting in two of his or her party’s primaries. In either case above, that young adult or that carpetbagger could request that the county party chair waive that two primary vote requirement and place that candidate on the primary ballot.
My belief is that this new law does not create havoc but simply strengthens the two-party system that has provided the proper checks and balances that have kept our democracy great.
John E. Etchison, Anderson