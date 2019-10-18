On Oct. 2, the Herald Bulletin pulled an article from a Terre Haute newspaper about sex education in the Vigo County schools and placed it on the front page. The article expressed the concern of some parents about the CPR (Creating Positive Relationships) program that is currently used in the Vigo County middle and high schools.
Their concern, in summary, is that the CPR (a program that promotes sexual abstinence before marriage) is neither realistic nor does it go far enough in educating young people about safe sexual conduct. The CPR program is taught through a partnership with the school corporation’s health teachers and the local pregnancy resource center.
This same program is being taught in Anderson/Madison County through a partnership between the school and First Choice for Women of Madison County.
Parental concerns seem to revolve around a notion that an abstinence-focused curriculum does not go far enough when addressing the issue of safe sexual conduct among teens. Their argument was catalyzed by findings of the Kaiser Family Foundation, whose research suggests that more than 30% of Indiana high school students are sexually active.
Some, when considering that data, suggest that a sex-education program that only teaches abstinence is failing to address the concerns of the nearly one-third who are already sexually active and argue for a “more comprehensive approach” that would include information about contraception and good communication with one’s sexual partner.
At issue here is the difference between risk reduction and risk prevention. Comprehensive sex education that provides guidance on contraception may provide risk reduction, but does not provide risk prevention.
It is curious that parents or family organizations would argue for safe-sex education over abstinence education when that rationale is not applied to other behaviors that clearly provide health risks. Most data indicates that high schools students consume alcohol and smoke marijuana at a higher rate than engaging in sexual activity but no one is suggesting that schools teach safe ways to drink alcohol or smoke marijuana.
The argument suggesting that realistic sex education must accept the fact that students are sexually active and then proceed from that premise is flawed and inconsistent out of the gate.
The information and message presented through CPR is clear, concise, and accurate—in order to avoid the risks associated with sexual activity, waiting for an established long term relationship like marriage is the healthiest choice. The CPR program meets all the expectations of the Indiana Academic Standards for Health and Wellness, educates young people on healthy and unhealthy relationships, and is embraced by most teachers.
Internal data gathered from anonymous exit surveys indicate that 85% of students say they will choose abstinence or secondary abstinence (abstinence from that point on) as a lifestyle choice after completing the program. These same surveys also find that there is at least a 10% increase in student awareness and knowledge of sexual risks and the foundation of healthy relationships after finishing the course.
CPR, which teaches students how to communicate with their peers and parents, how to set goals and achieve them, and how to deal with peer pressure when it comes to sexual activity has proven to be effective in schools and complies with state requirements. In a culture that overwhelms students with messages of sexual enticement, false claims of illegitimate fulfillment, and high pressure to become sexually active, CPR is a welcome breath of fresh air.
Instead of yielding to the false narratives and a highly sexualized culture, it cultivates wisdom of the highest form and encourages behavior that will promote physical and emotional health among the young people of Indiana. CPR should be encouraged by community leaders, supported by parents, and welcomed by the educators in Madison County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.