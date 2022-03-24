The profession of teaching is in crisis. There is a shortage. It is a challenging place to be as an educator. In an effort not to lose sight of what I love about teaching, I reflect. During a recent reflection, I found myself returning to a fond memory of my youth.
As a young college student, home for break, it was not unusual for me to drop by my mother’s second grade classroom unannounced. I walked through an unlocked door, unsupervised, completely free to find my way to her room. A different world, a different time.
After I arrived, the students’ first question was, “Mrs. Slattery, is that your sister?” Of course, Mom loved that, less out of vanity but more out of delight in her students’ childlike perception of space and time.
Learners in general look for pattern and connection. They knew we were connected; they just didn’t know how.
Unfettered curiosity and innocence are the superpowers of our youngest learners.
Their second question was about their lesson: “Mrs. Slattery, why does quarter after 2 mean 15 minutes after 2 instead of 25 minutes after 2?” This question was nothing short of brilliant. But how do you answer it?
She drew a quick, almost perfect, circle, adding a clock face, and divided it into four equal parts. Fifteen minutes is one-fourth of an hour. Twenty-five cents is one-fourth of a dollar. Four equal parts. One part is one quarter. Enough said. Pattern and connection complete.
The educational term zone of proximal development means the distance between what a learner can do independently and learning that requires support. This is the sweet spot of teaching. This is where the magic happens. This is where curiosity and rigor collide.
The opportunity to participate and witness the process is nothing short of delightful.
Learning to read is about finding patterns and making connections. It is decoding a complicated puzzle. Learners use these decoded puzzles to learn new information. This is hard work, but I get to be a part of it.
When a mom first sees her son reading and singing along with the music at church, learning is realized. He recognizes the patterns, and he makes the connections.
When your eyes lock with his, you know he got it, and learning is realized.
Bridging the gap of where students are, and where they need to be, is more than taking them from point A to point B. It’s based on a relationship of trust and understanding. This is the joy of an educator. It is my purpose. It is why I love teaching.