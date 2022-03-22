“Sadist: One characterized by sadism: a person who takes pleasure in inflicting pain, punishment, or humiliation on others.”
— Merriam-Webster Dictionary
If there is one thing there are too many of in the world, it is sadists.
I have encountered and observed far too many in the last few years. Certain professions, such as government(most branches, all levels), seem to attract them in droves, like moths onto flames.
But they are by no means limited to government. I have encountered them in many areas of life. There seem to be three types:
1. Intentional sadists: Think of some law enforcers who kill first and ask questions later, or perpetrators of torture to meet some end that does not justify it. Or someone like a Ku Klux Klan member.
2. Closet sadists: They may not even be aware of their own need to hurt others or don’t see it as a problem. These are the ones who typically dehumanize first, usually as justification for something that they think is the right thing to do, from their limited perspectives. Or even use sadism as a sexual gratification.
3. Unintentional sadists: These are the ones who don’t even realize that their normal operating modes includes subtle or even gross forms of sadism.
For example, when I was in intense pain and, due to a prescribing snafu, I could receive no pain meds for four days after a particularly painful kidney procedure.
The pharmacists who refused me seemed to find humor in it: It wasn’t their pain, and they had misidentified me as a downer fiend, something I assure you I am not. The doctor’s office blamed the pharmacists, who blamed the insurance companies, who blamed the other two.
The real sadists? The legislature of Indiana and the Congress of the U.S., who set up this system in the first place, in order to slow the opioid scourge. Upshot: They all took great joy at hurting the dopers, but inflicted massive pain and suffering on me instead.
What did I ever do to them to deserve this punishment?
Are you a sadist, in any way? Think about it carefully. Try walking in someone else’s shoes for a while. Try seeing both sides of the issues before declaring a prejudiced position.
Ask yourself: Would I do this or say this to my own mother, father or child? The world would be a far better place with less sadism, to be sure.
David Seal, Anderson