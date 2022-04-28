Recently I saw tweets and comments about the Anderson High School mascots and their dance before ball games, and decided that some discussion is needed.
My parents graduated from AHS in 1935. They talked about the Indian Maiden who sang the song, “Indian Love Call,” before games. This eventually changed into the “war dance.”
Many years have passed since then, but I have always felt a great sense of pride in seeing the Anderson Indians show good sportsmanship, be competitive and have a cohesive atmosphere for both learning and sports.
We are talking about the appropriateness of a school mascot, which seems on the surface pretty inconsequential. Who cares what kids are yelling in cheers, colors they wear or whether they actually have any school spirit? To me we are talking about much more. We are talking American tradition and culture as a whole.
Sports have always been a big part of American life and have been influential in uniting people in a unique way. It is the thing that brings all walks of life together as one team with little regard for race and economic standing. It’s always been about what is good in America.
Many years ago, there were many Native American tribes in the area. A leader of one of these, Chief Anderson, lived on the banks of White River. He gave permission for AHS to use an Indian as a mascot, which I heard from my parents and others as I was growing up. I believe he wanted the local Native Americans to be remembered as a proud, courageous and unique people.
His people had probably lived here for centuries, and they should be remembered for something other than victims of the white people who came to settle here. Many things, including Native American women holding high offices in tribal government, were used in the formation of our own government by Benjamin Franklin.
History and culture should not be erased or rewritten. Above all, it should be looked at with respect for the norms of the times and not judged by current standards.
Why having an Indian as a mascot who does a little dance at the beginning of a sports event is offensive is a mystery to me. The definition of a mascot is “an animal, person, or thing adopted by a group as its representative symbol and supposed to bring good luck.” It’s not to be seen as a political symbol.
If one wants to look at mascots in general, there are many that could be considered offensive to someone.
One article I read said that having an Indian mascot incited violence. The only violence I see is that of systematically tearing down American culture and replacing it with lawlessness, an intolerance of our history, and a very few people dictating culture and norms with no regard to what the majority of the people would like our country to be.
The AHS mascot represents people from the area who loved living here and deserve to be remembered. If we have to do away with our mascot, do we have to change the name of the town also?
I say let’s not be in the habit of manipulating American sports and culture on the whim of a few who would make our country nothing more than a homogenous blob of humanity with no real spirit or love of country and tradition.
I say let’s not be bullied by a few. Let’s say “no!” Let’s keep an American culture that traditionally celebrates victors, meritocracy, colorblindness and patriotism.
Let’s keep our Anderson Indians with their dance and celebration of spirit.
Vivian Lee Woods, 1964 AHS graduate, Southport, North Carolina