Editor’s note: This letter replies to Terry Poole’s letter (Jan. 3). Poole closed the letter by saying, “This country will be lucky to survive President Biden. So thank all you Biden voters who have voted to destroy this country just because you hated President Trump.”
Terry, you are welcome. I voted to get rid of a narcissistic, misogynistic, lying, insurrectionist, authoritarian (fascist-leaning) president. No, I would not have voted for the devil, and for you to imply that is absurd. Typical of the far right vitriol as seen on a certain TV network.
No, President Biden is not destroying the country. There are enough Republicans in the Senate to watch and stop any progress. Those price increases you mention are a function of COVID, the supply chain disruption and the Fed policies. You failed to mention that.
Those illegal aliens you mention are picking the lettuce and other vegetables you eat. By the way, the farmers, mostly in the West, who use that illegal labor are happy to get it. As for the pipeline shutdowns, you present no facts. Where’s the beef?
Also, you failed to mention which court ruling Biden is ignoring. By the way, Trump did that, and you seem to overlook it. The socialism you mentioned has indeed changed the country: Social Security, national parks, Medicare plus food, drug and environmental protection laws, to name a few.
As for the 13 service members who died in the withdrawal from Afghanistan, I agree — it was a travesty. Planning was poor, and the intel was wrong. Both the military generals and the president made errors. But I do believe we needed to get out.
Anyway, Terry, Biden voters do not have horns and a pitchfork. They love their country as much as you. We have come through tough times before — remember the Civil War. But we cannot allow the insurrectionist to dictate the dialogue or threaten to kill elected officials. Remember, Mike Pence might be dead today if they had their way.
Stephen Smith, Anderson
