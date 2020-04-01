In a time where people across the globe are dealing with the effects of a pandemic, it may seem to be all gloom and doom in the newspaper headlines, but there are many opportunities to reflect on the better nature of humanity.
A glance at Tuesday’s front page reveals a silver lining in the dark cloud if we know where to look.
We owe our thanks to Stephenie Grimes and Dr. Stephen Wright at the county health department for providing us with up-to-date information concerning positive test cases and deaths in Madison County. One such update appeared in Tuesday’s top story.
We also see Anderson Community Schools staff members delivering meals along with homework to their students learning from home. ACS is just one organization out there working diligently to see that meals are given to those who need them.
An employee of Bethany Pointe Health Campus tested positive for the coronavirus, which at first glance, is alarming. The staff of this facility will have to be vigilant in monitoring residents and staff members for symptoms. This also serves as a reminder of how those working in health care selflessly put their lives at risk daily to care for the most vulnerable members of our community.
While we should never sugarcoat the harsh facts of the pandemic we’re all facing, it may be good for our collective mental health to heed the words of Fred Rogers: Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.
