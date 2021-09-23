Every 10 years, after the federal census, states must redraw congressional and legislative district boundaries. Members of the Indiana General Assembly are now considering new maps that will set district lines for the next decade of elections. Rep. Maureen Bauer, D-South Bend, offers her thoughts.
We are facing turbulent social, economic and political times. We continue to adjust our day-to-day routines as we still endure the impacts of a year-and-a-half–long global pandemic and surging delta variant.
During times like these, it couldn’t be more clear the importance of responsible leadership, and representative government, that will serve you in decision-making.
This year’s redistricting process is the opportunity to demand fair representation in government. The new maps will influence how your future state and federal elected leaders will address the hardships we face as a community, the opportunities provided to you and your family and will shape Indiana’s political climate for the next decade.
It is well known that Indiana has more gerrymandered state legislative maps than 95% of the country. One-party rule has led to nonresponsive government, a lack of representation in your elected officials and extreme policy agendas.
The practice, known as gerrymandering, is a way of manipulating political boundaries to allow legislators to pick their voters when it should be the other way around.
While attending the one and only public redistricting hearing in our region, I heard the overwhelming demand from residents for inclusion in the map-drawing process. Despite these efforts, decisions are being made right now behind closed doors by the supermajority about who will represent you.
The 2020 election results for statewide candidates totaled an average of 57% of the vote for Republican candidates, but that is not reflected in the current imbalance of power, with the GOP haveing 71% and 78% supermajorities in the House and Senate, respectively.
While Indiana’s population is 51% female, the governing body of decision-makers that is our General Assembly is only 26% female.
By continuing to allow politicians the power to draw their own districts that lean toward their own political party, we will continue to settle for nonresponsive government, a lack of representation in decision-makers that is not reflective of our state’s population, and extreme, partisan policy that often gets overturned in a long and expensive court process at the taxpayers’ expense.
If we want to restore faith in our democratic system, and truly make this a state that works, it is time to end partisan gerrymandering.
Representative government requires inclusion, transparency and public involvement. The nine public hearings that occurred this summer did not provide any proposed maps for public comment, and avoided urban communities like South Bend, thereby neglecting the voice of minority populations, people without reliable transportation and working families.
It is time to reform Indiana’s legislative redistricting process to allow for an independent, transparent and equitable state. I am encouraging all Hoosiers to remain vigilant as the next 10 years of our state is shaped this month.
