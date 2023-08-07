My mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and my father also showed signs of dementia as they reached their upper-80s. I agreed to move home to be their primary caregiver.
People are living longer, and that could be why there is more dementia and Alzheimer’s diagnoses now. I remember when I was younger that families and communities took care of the elderly and they were seen as wise individuals in the community.
It seems like now we tend to warehouse the elderly. To be old is seen as bad, especially when your mind starts to fail. When you become elderly you can be seen as a burden and be shunned.
A society is judged by how it cares for the least of the society. In the United States currently, looking at how we care for the elderly, children and the poor, I believe we can do much better.
For me, care giving was an on-the-job learning experience. I often felt that I muddled through the best that I could. Sometimes that is all you can do. I learned that the best thing that I did was be there for them and love them.
If I’ve learned anything from Alzheimer’s about life, I’ve learned that the best way to live, whether you have dementia or not, is in the moment.
Despite the challenges, I was thankful to spend time with both parents at the end of their lives. We had good days. We enjoyed life. You have to live in the moment and appreciate it.
My parents enjoyed the outdoors and nature. They taught me the appreciation for nature, and that is something that my mother and father still appreciated to the end. Dementia and Alzheimer’s did not stop them from looking at the beauty of the world around them and appreciating it.
Alzheimer’s made me realize just how fleeting life is. It humbled me. None of us know what life has in store for us. There is so much that is not under our control. But what we can control is how we react and respond.
Caring for two people with dementia made me realize that it is important to control how you respond to stress and how you react to things. Mom and Dad responded the best when there were routines and little in the way of outside stress.
With dementia, it’s very important to maintain a calm, serene environment. To do so, one must live in the moment and be accepting of challenges as they come.
That’s good advice for life even without dementia.
The late Beatle George Harrison sang, “All things must pass.” That’s a way of looking at life that helped me get through difficulties in caring for my parents.
I still think of that when I’m going through troubles. However, when it comes to Alzheimer’s and dementia, it will pass, but not through a cure, at least not yet.
In caring for my parents, I just tried to stay in the moment and be thankful for life, no matter how challenging and fleeting.