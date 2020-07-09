I hope everyone is enjoying this trip down memory lane as we look back on the best players from each sport of the just completed decade.
I have certainly enjoyed putting them together, both reliving memories of some of the great athletes it has been my pleasure to cover and learning about so many who came before I took up a new profession.
It’s also been great to hear some feedback and updates on where some of the greats on these lists are now. I was told that 2012 Madison-Grant graduate and Tennis All-Decade player Conner Hunt is still involved in the sport as a professional instructor in the New Orleans area.
When the thought first occurred to me to do this, I started with some pretty specific criteria. I felt that, to be on these teams, the athletes should have been an area athlete of the year in that sport, competed at the state championship level, or gotten some All-State mention.
As I started the process, it became obvious that this was too restrictive. There were athletes, Alexandria’s Megan Miller in volleyball and Lapel baseball’s Brady Cherry as two examples, who dominated their sport for so long during the time period that there would be other athletes during that stretch who would be overlooked.
So, I reached out to coaches and other sportswriters for their input and scrolled for endless hours through The Herald Bulletin archives. The help that was provided to me was immeasurable, and I cannot thank them enough.
I feel pretty good about the groups we’ve put together for each sport. Each team seems to have a broad array of skill sets as well, not all the football players were running backs or quarterbacks, as an example. All 12 area schools (including Anderson Highland) are represented, although that was not a requirement.
But, there was also an inevitability that I recognized at the outset of this project and that would be that there was no way that these teams could be assembled without missing some talent that deserved recognition.
And through the magic of social media, a pair of names very deserving of inclusion was submitted.
The first was Jake Groninger, the 2011 Pendleton Heights graduate, who should have been included on the golf team.
As a junior in 2010, Groninger won Madison County, Hoosier Heritage Conference, and Muncie Regional championships and he made it to Day 1 of the state finals. He led PH to the 2011 sectional championship when he finished second place with an even par 72. He went on to play at Purdue-Fort Wayne, where he was the Summit League runner-up as a junior and was second team all-conference as a redshirt senior in 2015-16.
Another PH name mentioned to me was Dezmon Nunn, who was an electrifying playmaker for coach John Broughton and the Arabians in the earliest part of the decade. As a senior, Nunn was among the state’s rushing leaders and helped, along with QB Mitch Patishall, the Arabians win back-to-back sectionals in 2010 and 2011. Nunn went on to play baseball at Indiana Tech.
You can look forward to reading more about Patishall in the coming days.
This has been a fun project to work on and I’m already looking forward to putting together the All-Decade Teams of the 2020s.
I’m feeling pretty confident in saying that Shenandoah’s Silas Allred and several others will make a second All-Decade team.
