With the blessing this week of the National Federation of State High School Associations, it now appears inevitable that a shot clock will be coming to Indiana high school basketball.
There was no mandate, the NFSHA left it up to the individual state associations so the Indiana High School Athletic Association is sure to review the idea and move on it.
It is unlikely to happen in the immediate future, but it is coming.
And I have mixed feelings.
On the one hand, I’m opposed to the idea and on the other hand, I’m strongly opposed to the rule change.
Proponents say the new rule will prevent stalling or slowing the game down when a team has the lead and that a high school game played at a higher tempo better prepares the players for college where a shot clock is already an institution. The shot clock means shorter possessions which will yield more possessions for each team.
I’m just not sure that, in this case, quantity equals quality.
My problems with these arguments are pretty basic. It will be harder for an underdog to pull off those dramatic upsets we all love so much because coaches won’t be able to employ a slow down strategy. Coaching strategies at the high school level is something I’ve always enjoyed, especially when an up-tempo team plays a more deliberate squad.
Also, a very small percentage—about 7% overall—of high school basketball players go on to play collegiately, so from that perspective, this change will benefit only a small minority of kids.
While a few schools already have the equipment on hand, most do not. After a year of lost revenue due to the pandemic, the time for schools to take on an additional $2,000 to $5,000 dollar expense to purchase install the clocks may be a ways off. There is also the hidden expense of paying additional staff to man the clock during games as well as the time needed to adequately train those individuals.
A byproduct that I’m worried about would be the quality of play and a lower emphasis on proper fundamentals.
I’m not a big fan of the NBA, where most possessions devolve into a player dribbling, his teammates clear out, and he forces a shot as the clock winds down. For the pros, that seems to work. In many cases, this will reduce the number of quality shots that the coaches desire at the high school level.
As we see frequently, not all teams are created equally, so I don’t believe a statewide shot clock will make high school basketball better. Some folks were upset when Shenandoah beat Union 115-15 last season.
Imagine if there was a shot clock and the Raiders had to take even more shots.
Contrary to my own opinions, the idea for a shot clock is very popular among fans in the state. While the IHSAA may not move to add the rule for its member institutions, it will happen eventually. When it does, it will be a part of the game and we’ll cover it dispassionately.
I had hoped that junior varsity overtime would be done away with before the shot clock arrives, but time may be running out on that dream.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.