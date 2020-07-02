July 6 is so close, yet feels so far away.
Our long dry spell without high school sports is at an end. By this time next week, volleyball, football, soccer, tennis and cross country athletes will be back in the gyms and on the courts and courses to get ready for the fall season. And, by the end of July, girls golfers will tee it up, and we’ll be back at it.
We hope.
I mean, that’s the plan, right?
Even though coronavirus cases are on the rise across the country, including here in Indiana, we’re charging ahead with reopening everything. A few states and municipalities have had to hit the pause button because of a sharp increase in illnesses.
No, it’s not because of more testing. It’s because there are more cases. The positivity rate is drastically higher now than it has been at any other time during this now five-month crisis.
When Gov. Eric Holcomb released his Back on Track Indiana plan, it all made sense. As long as Indiana could keep the cases down, businesses and schools could begin to reopen in a phased plan.
While I liked the plan, I had a fear that seems to have come to fruition.
I worried that many — and Indiana residents are not alone in this — would take the gradual reopening of their state as a green light, that everything was fine and we could go back to normal immediately. Suddenly, Walmarts were filled again, folks filed into convenience stores, and that 6-foot social distancing and wear-your-mask business was out the window.
And here we are. Cases are back on the rise, and that July and August that so many sports fans had looked forward to is in doubt again. Just when I personally began to feel more optimistic, I’m right back where I was in May, which is thinking that sports are in jeopardy.
COVID-19 is a dreadful illness that has claimed nearly 130,000 American lives in just five months. The few people I’ve spoken with who contracted the virus and survived talk about just how awful it really is.
It’s not the flu, and it’s not the common cold.
This could have been prevented. From the beginning, most reputable experts have said wearing a mask slows the spread. Nothing is 100%, but facial coverings help. But, with so much social media noise and misinformation, many have decided that scientists aren’t to be believed.
I’ve had many — whom I normally believe to be quite intelligent — try to explain to me how carbon dioxide gets trapped in their masks and oxygen cannot travel through it.
Yes, that’s a serious belief by some. It’s ridiculous.
I am not innocent. I’ve slacked a few times recently.
But no more, and I hope you join me.
So, if you want to see Josh Farmer or Caden McClain do some football damage, or see Macy Beeson make another run at state, or kills from Avery Ross and Erikka Hill, or cross country races between Katie Jones and Laney Ricker, wear the mask.
Think about the problem like a sports team. We all have to be working together, or it won’t work at all.
This is not that hard.
But I fear that those who will cry the loudest about missing out on more sports will be those who whined the hardest about wearing a simple face covering.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.