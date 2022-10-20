Religion has been at the core of social arguments since the beginning of, well, human belief in a higher power. The debates have changed from slavery to evolution to alcohol to premarital sex to homosexuality.
It is no surprise, then, that the faithful have taken sides in the abortion debate over the past 50-some years.
However, in Indiana, abortion rights religious factions are challenging the state’s abortion ban by contrasting it against the unnecessary and insular Religious Freedom Restoration Act.
As Hoosiers recall, in 2015 the legislature passed the controversial RFRA, which prohibits government from interfering with a person’s religious exercise unless the government can prove it has a compelling reason for doing so with the least restrictive alternative.
Jump forward to 2022. In August, the legislature passed, and Gov. Eric Holcomb signed into law, a ban on most abortions.
In early September, the American Civili Liberties Union of Indiana filed a class action lawsuit in Marion County on behalf of five women and the recently formed Hoosier Jews for Choice.
The lawsuit states the belief that life begins at conception, widely shared by Christian anti-abortion advocates, “is not a theological opinion shared by all religions or all religious persons.”
The lawsuit states, “For example, under Jewish law, a fetus attains the status of a living person only at birth.”
A similar lawsuit by a seemingly fringe element filed in federal court might challenge our concept of balancing the right to practice a religion with the right to an abortion.
The Satanic Temple, which as one might guess is based in Salem, Mass., recently filed the suit in Indiana, where it claims 11,300 members. TST, claiming 1.5 million members worldwide, has seven tenets, including, “One’s body is inviolable, subject to one’s own will alone.”
That tenet is cited in its lawsuit seeking to enjoin the enforcement of Indiana’s recent abortion ban. TST has a four-page document titled “Satanic Abortion Ritual” that is intended to help affirm a woman’s autonomy and free will in choosing to “have a medically safe and legal abortion.”
Both the ACLU of Indiana and TST claim their access to abortion should not be impeded by Indiana government. They throw RFRA right back in the face of conservative legislators.
RFRA was a misguided law that was bound to bring forth religious-based challenges by seemingly single-issue groups.
These lawsuits also point to the political and religious separatism in our land.
By adding religious exemptions to state law, any group can push an agenda that may not be best for the majority.
Once, there was hope that religious people could tolerate one another even if they disagreed over political issues of the day.
Now, the Indiana General Assembly has exchanged tolerance of faiths for setting up religious wars.