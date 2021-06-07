2020 was a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad year.
The coronavirus pandemic wrought death and economic destruction.
Besides that, it was no fun at all.
But now, with COVID-19 cases on the decline and tens of millions fully vaccinated, we’re talking about getting back to school in-person, businesses reopening, gatherings commencing, etc.
Amen to all of those things.
Furthermore, I say bring on the fun. Bring on sports — with fans back in the stands.
We’d almost forgotten how much fun this could be.
The Kentucky Derby, just over Indiana’s southern border on the Ohio River, jogged our memories as May started.
The year before, no fans were allowed at the Run for the Roses. This time, more than 51,000 horse-racing enthusiasts celebrated the event in person. At the time, it was the largest crowd to see a sporting event in person in the United States since the pandemic hit home in March 2020.
The Derby, though, was just a prelude to the really, really big event.
Indianapolis Motor Speedway opened the gates to 135,000 thankful fans for the Indianapolis 500, annually the sports event with the largest attendance in the country before the pandemic. IMS has a grandstand seating capacity of 230,000, so while it wasn’t a packed house, the roar of the crowd was back.
As at the Derby, no fans had been allowed for the Indy 500 in 2020. Both events suffered, as well, from being pushed off their customary spring dates. The 500 was run in August; the Derby in September.
Having both back in the spring, made it feel like ... well, spring.
With Indy car racers thundering around IMS, Memorial Day weekend seemed a lot more like Memorial Day weekend in central Indiana.
Ditto for the Little 500 in Anderson. Last year, it was run in September.
It returned to its accustomed spot on the Saturday before Memorial Day this year. Fans weren’t disappointed, enjoying a typical Little 500’s heart-pounding night of controlled chaos on the high-banked, quarter-mile oval.
Speaking of controlled chaos, if you’re a basketball fan, you have to love the return of the real NBA playoffs. Last year, in “the bubble,” with crowd noise piped in, the playoffs seemed almost like pick-up games. This year, with full crowds back in some venues, the gravity of the games is accentuated.
It’s not just the big national and local sports events returning. From high school athletics through youth baseball and softball, this spring is starting to feel almost normal.
Last year was anything but. You might recall that prep spring sports were canceled altogether. For athletes who put in years of hard work, particularly seniors, it was a bitter pill to swallow.
Yeah, 2020 was a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad year.
With the coronavirus in decline, 2021 — on the sports field and off — is shaping up as a classic comeback story.
And that’s something all of us — sports fans or not — should fully appreciate.
