As the boat slowed and approached the dock, he stood a little unsteadily and spread his arms wide.
“Whoo!” he hooted. “Whoo! Whoo!”
Dad was 66 years old then, but he was having a surge of youthful energy.
From all the “Whoo!”-ing and arm spreading, not to mention the wide smile on his face, I knew he’d caught a big one.
Landing a trophy fish will do that to a guy.
My brother Doug, for example, doesn’t have a whole lot to say in the boat — until he lands a lunker. Then, he’s suddenly a fount of effusive comments on how nice the weather is, the beauty of the woods and how awesome it is to be in the middle of nowhere fishing with you.
Dad, a biology teacher and farmer, loved nature, loved fishing, loved the bonding experience of spending a week at a remote outpost with no one else but our fishing party on the lake.
Carrying on a tradition started by my Uncle Lester, Dad introduced my three brothers and me to the magic of fly-in fishing in Canada.
He took two of us, Mark and Doug, on the first trip with Lester and a couple of his friends to Manitoba in 1985, then took Dave and me the next year for fishing with Lester and his son on Skinner Lake in Ontario.
Since then, our party has taken fly-in trips to a remote Ontario outpost routinely every third spring or so. We went to Skinner several trips in a row; it was Uncle Lester’s favorite.
Dad loved Skinner, too. I remember him catching a trophy northern pike in one of the rivers feeding into the lake, and then his exaggerated false modesty afterward.
“I’m sorry, Scott,” he said, grinning mischievously. “I’d like to leave some big ones for you, but for some reason I can’t keep them off my line.”
Some of my most vivid memories of Dad are from our Canada trips.
Like the day we were fishing together, just the two of us, and he launched into a detailed, hourlong explanation of the life cycle of caddisflies, which alighted on the water around us.
I wouldn’t admit it when I was in high school, but Dad was my favorite teacher. He could make any conversation about critters, even the seemingly unremarkable caddisfly, interesting.
Another time fishing with Dad, a barbed hook lodged in his finger. Explaining that the hook couldn’t be pulled out from the direction it had gone in, he gritted his teeth and forced it the rest of the way through the meat of his finger.
With needle-nosed pliers in trembling hand, I snipped the hook off below the barb so that he could push the shaft back through his finger and out. He wiped the blood away with his hanky, wrapped a Band-Aid around the finger and resumed fishing.
In 2001, the day before he came “Whoo!”-ing up to the dock on Skinner, Dad and I fished together. It was a lazy day with a warm sun, light breeze and slow fishing.
In the afternoon, we idled up next to a stout beaver hut, and he crawled up on top to lie down for a nap, one knee up, hands locked behind head and floppy fishing hat pulled down over his face.
I eased around the area in the boat, casting and retrieving, and looking over at him lying on top of the hut while an agitated beaver circled in the water 20 yards away.
I had the sudden realization that it might be my last time fishing with Dad, who suffered from pulmonary fibrosis and ran short of breath too easily.
The next spring, on May 28, he passed away.
We laid him to rest in a small cemetery in the greening countryside near our family home in rural North Manchester. His tombstone is etched with an image of Angus cattle on his beloved farm.
It occurs to me as I write this column that the back of Dad’s tombstone is blank, just waiting for a vision of him fishing with his sons in Canada.
Or maybe of him standing in the boat, his arms spread wide.