The call came last Monday morning when I wasn’t fully awake.
“You have to send somebody out here, Honey,” came the voice on the other end. “There’s a big ol’ dead snake coiled up in the fence.”
Now I was awake.
“A snake? In the fence?”
“Yes, Honey, in the fence. You really should come out and see it.”
I was interested but a little skeptical.
“Tell you what,” I said, “would you mind snapping a photo of it and texting it to me?”
She did just that. And, when I saw the photo, I got the best laugh I’ve had in a while.
The “snake” was clearly a long, fat, pale-green vegetable – a squash, I guessed. It had indeed grown coiled around a wire fence.
Here’s the kicker: A comical snake’s face had been drawn, apparently with magic marker, on one end of the vegetable.
It was hilarious to think that the woman who had called, and perhaps others, actually believed the coiled veggie was a snake.
I just had to get a closer look at it.
The woman texted me a Park Road, Anderson, address, and I drove out to find a charming little home nestled in a charming little neighborhood just east of Eighth Street.
Around back, off a paved alley, I found the snake, just as shown in the photo, stuck in the fence, its painted face staring plaintively at me.
As I was inspecting the “snake,” an old man wearing overalls and an E&B Paving ball cap emerged from the back door of the house and walked slowly through a lush vegetable garden toward me.
He introduced himself as Lawrence Roberts and noted that he had grown the vegetable – a cucumber, he said – as well as the huge cucumbers on the nearby vine and the thriving tomato plants and thick green beans closing in all around.
One of the cucumbers was more than 4 feet long. The one in the fence would have approached that length, too, if it were uncoiled.
Lawrence, as it turned out, was the snake-face artist.
“It grew that way in the fence on its own,” he explained quietly. “I thought it might be fun for kids. Some might think it’s real.”
Which brings us back to the woman who had alerted me to the snake.
At my bidding, she showed up a few minutes later at the Park Road home and emerged from her car to give me a warm hug. Her name, she said with a smile, was Theresa Bickell. She was Mr. Roberts’ daughter.
“OK,” I said to Theresa. “So did you really think this was a dead snake.”
The cucumber gazed at her hopefully.
“No, Honey,” she said, grinning sheepishly. “I’m sorry, but I just figured you wouldn’t come out if you knew it was only a cucumber.”
I smiled, too, and acknowledged that I probably wouldn’t have. Early in my career, as a bottom-rung reporter, I had done more than my share of veggies-gone-wild stories.
Among them were the humongous pumpkin of ’87 in Tipton and the giant watermelon of ’88 in Franklin, Ohio. My colleagues teased me about being assigned these stories, but I secretly enjoyed doing them.
The cucumber snake of ’20 in Anderson reawakened that simple joy.
Thank you, Theresa, for your little white lie.
To the rest of you extreme vegetable growers out there: Don’t even think about it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.