Sometimes partial information can create more confusion than no information at all.
So it was with an editor’s note that I wrote for attachment to a letter to the editor we published last week.
The letter, written by Michael G. Miller of Anderson, began, “Leave it to the Associated Press and your editorial board to turn an obituary into a ‘hit piece.’ In covering the death of Rush Limbaugh, writer Matt Sedensky ... goes into a whole list of misrepresentations of what Rush actually said or meant.”
I attached the following when we published the letter:
Editor’s note: The Herald Bulletin Editorial Board makes no decisions about selection of stories or content of news stories or obituaries published in the newspaper and on its website.
Afterward our newsroom received a handful of queries about the editor’s note. One reader sent in a message repeating the editor’s note and adding, “Then pray tell, who does? ...”
Uh, yeah. I should have anticipated that question when I wrote the editor’s note.
Here goes, with a bit more detail than would be practical in a letter-to-the-editor addendum:
The editorial board — comprised of editors in the newsroom, our publisher and generally one or two community members — makes decisions on editorials to write and stance of those editorials. These decisions are based on what the board believes to be good public policy and effective community leadership.
The editorial board is not involved in selecting news stories or deciding page placement. Individual editors in the newsroom make those decisions, sometimes in collaboration with other THB journalists. These judgments are based on the perceived importance/impact of the news and anticipation of how interesting it will be to our readers.
I hope that it explains it a little better.
In the case of Limbaugh’s death, clearly he was an impactful figure on the national political scene and helped reshape the Republican Party. So, our editor selecting national news stories that day determined that we needed to get news of his death in the newspaper.
It was a no-brainer. The editor knew many of our readers, regardless of whether they agreed with Limbaugh’s political views, would want to read about his life and death.
We devoted nearly 40 column inches (that’s a lot) to the story on the obituary page, where we had ample space available that day.
Why did we choose the AP story, and not some other account of Limbaugh’s legacy?
Well, the AP has been trusted for generations to provide high-quality journalism, and we trust the veracity and timeliness of its reporting. The Herald Bulletin subscribes to the AP news service so that we can use its stories on our website and in our print editions.
Miller, the letter writer, pointed out that the AP story used the following words to describe Limbaugh and his approach to political commentary: “malice, wildly partisan, bombastically self promoting, sarcastic insult-laced commentary, typical immodesty, antagonism, vituperativeness, often trafficked in lies and conspiracies with contempt for his opposition that often veered into cruelty.”
Miller also pointed out that the AP article did not mention “Rush’s prolific (in the millions) charitable giving to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and many, many others ... Rush’s kindness and generosity to callers and his Rush’s deep love of country, his family and his listening audience.”
From this editor’s perspective (not the editorial board’s perspective), the difference in the portrayal of Limbaugh in the AP story and in the letter to the editor is this: One describes the qualities and actions that made him famous; the other lists some of the reasons his supporters loved him.
In my judgment, any news story on his death should be based on the former, while opinions might be based on the latter.
