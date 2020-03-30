2019 was a year of transformation for the Madison County area. While not every development was positive, confidence grew as the year unfolded.
The unemployment rate lingered at historic lows. Growing diversification characterized the local economy as we continued to move away from the old auto industry-reliant model that built Anderson up and later broke us down.
And our collective toughness and sense of togetherness rose again to meet the challenge when a Memorial Day tornado laid waste to a swath of one of our communities, Pendleton.
For the first two months of 2020, Madison County walked this path of improvement.
Then the coronavirus crisis hit, and suddenly we’re squinting through foggy uncertainty to find the path ahead.
Either voluntarily or by edict, businesses closed their doors, workers were laid off and schoolchildren were sent home.
Now, here we are, sitting at home, waiting this thing out, wondering where we’ll emerge as individuals and as a community on the other side.
But know this: Our progress will not be lost. We will come back and eventually be stronger, more resilient and more vigorous.
The world will be a different place when the coronavirus crisis ends. We’re not sure what it will look like, but rest assured that the same qualities that have sustained us over the past three decades will bolster us again.
That promise is delivered clearly in the 40-page Annual Report for Madison County published in today’s newspaper.
You’ll find the stories of people, communities, businesses and organizations encountering obstacles and often overcoming them. These stories are testaments to our battle-tested determination to face adversity and remake ourselves as each new era demands.
Here are the beginnings of four of my favorite stories from the pages of the Annual Report:
• The arrival of spring brings higher temperatures and blooming flowers, but this year Frankton resident Jennifer Hicks is growing a different kind of garden.
She’s cultivating an oasis, The Clothes Garden, for people who need a little extra support.
• Krystal Ardayfio lived a life most Madison County children could only dream of, riding camels and experiencing the sights and sounds of the bazaars near Incirlik Air Base in Turkey.
Anderson may not be anything like Turkey, where the Ivy Tech workforce liaison spent part of her childhood, but some of the lessons learned in that exotic locale are transferable because people are very similar in their wants and needs the world over, she said.
• A program in northern Madison County uses horses to help kids ranging in age from 5 to 18.
“Horses have the ability to see what is going on inside a child, their feelings,” said Christy Falink, founder of the nonprofit Hoofprints to Hope. “They reflect back or mirror what they see in the child, and often the child doesn’t even know they’ve got that going on inside them.”
• The city of Elwood is creating a destination in an unlikely place: the uptown alley that separates the Chamber of Commerce and Gypsy Soul. It’s one of two beautification projects intended to draw residents and visitors to the business district.
Last year, the alley, which will be known as Quincy Lane, was paved and painted, Edison lights were strung overhead and a unique set of gates was created at the entry.
-----
Our hope is that these stories and about four dozen others you’ll find in the Annual Report will lift your spirit and inspire a sense of assurance that, after the coronavirus crisis passes, together we’ll find that path forward to a bright future.
