Before you get started, please understand: My weekly column doesn’t get any darker than this.
If you prefer to stop reading and go back to your daily life, whistling in uninformed bliss, I totally understand. You’ll be happier that way.
After all, who really wants to read about or even think about nuclear annihilation?
Members of The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists probably don’t enjoy contemplating it. But every year, they reset their famous Doomsday Clock to symbolize how close the world sits to the brink of global nuclear disaster.
This month, the organization moved the hands forward to 11:58.30 p.m. That’s just 90 seconds away from the deep, dark, unending midnight of global catastrophe, meaning we are 99.89% of the way there.
The atomic scientists have reset the clock every year since 1947, moving the hands forward or back depending on the state of world politics, armed conflicts, diplomatic efforts and posturing, and development of more weapons of mass destruction.
In recent years, the scientists have also taken into account other destructive man-made technology threatening our vulnerable planet.
Never in all of those 75 years, not during the Korean or Vietnam wars, not during the Cold War, not in the aftermath of 9/11 or the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, have the atomic scientists determined that we’re this close to total global destruction.
While their decision was certainly influenced by other factors, the scientists had a single, disturbing image in mind when they reset the clock last week.
An embarrassed, egomaniacal, mad man in Russia might have a bad, very bad, horrible impulse to give a single command and plunge the world into the realization of a nightmare that has haunted generations.
Vladimir Putin has threatened to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, where things have been going badly for Russia’s military for most of the past several months.
The embattled but plucky Ukrainians, abetted by Western weapons and funding, have authored another shameful chapter in Russia’s frustrated ambitions.
And last week, the United States and its allies escalated the stakes by pledging tanks to the Ukrainians, further cornering Putin.
You know what nasty little animals like him do when cornered, right?
This isn’t to suggest that the rest of the civilized world shouldn’t contribute mightily to Ukraine’s defense.
If you let a bully take over one block, his appetite for territory only grows. But when the bully is willing to play Russian roulette with nuclear stockpiles, it changes the game.
So here we sit, and there’s seemingly not a thing that we can do about it, other than pray that Putin doesn’t push the button.
Most of us have lived entire lives with this gun of nuclear annihilation to our heads. Most of the time, we forget it’s even there.
The only solution, truly, is global diplomacy and renewed and sincere efforts at total nuclear disarmament. Even after this showdown in Ukraine ends, it’s the only way to turn back the hands of the clock.